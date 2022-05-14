putnam documentary

Nol Putnam molds metal in his Huntly forge in a scene from “Forging Art: Nol Putnam, Artist Blacksmith.”

The story of Huntly’s own acclaimed artist-blacksmith Nol Putnam is coming to television, thanks to fellow Rappahannock residents Tracy and Mathieu Mazza. Maryland Public Television will air “Forging Art: Nol Putnam, Artist Blacksmith” next Sunday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

putnam national cathedral

Nol Putnam takes viewers inside the National Cathedral, where he created a trio of gates, in a documentary by the local filmmaking team of Tracy and Mathieu Mazza.

Maryland Public Television’s description of the Mazza’s 30-minute video: “Step inside White Oak Forge where Artist-Blacksmith Nol Putnam employs centuries old techniques to make art out of iron and steel. Over four decades, Nol has bent metal into iconic pieces like his trio of Gates for the West Crypt Columbarium at the Washington National Cathedral to whimsical indoor sculptures and colorful Poppies in honor of the Farriers who served in WWI. And more recently a stately private commissioned sculpture titled “Raven.” Nol talks art, mythology and making metal move in this short documentary.”

After its broadcast debut, the video will be available on-demand via the PBS video platform here.

The trailer:

A second part of “Forging Art” is in post production, according to a release by Newsgroup Communications, the Mazzas’ company. The forthcoming production follows Putnam on his last commissioned works, a bench, a candelabra and three crosses for The Columbarium this year. A release date is to come.

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you