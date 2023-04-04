The venue will host Mozart-inspired spring festival celebrating the composer’s passion for music — and cuisine 

While the Castleton Festival offers various performances throughout the year, this year’s “Quintessentially Mozart” Spring Festival offers a unique marriage of both food and music for a weekend-long event. 

castleton.jpg

Noted food writer Melissa Clark and Castleton Chamber Player cellist and podcaster Daniel Lelchuk will discuss Mozart's music and his appreciation for food.

