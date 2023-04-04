The venue will host Mozart-inspired spring festival celebrating the composer’s passion for music — and cuisine
While the Castleton Festival offers various performances throughout the year, this year’s “Quintessentially Mozart” Spring Festival offers a unique marriage of both food and music for a weekend-long event.
On April 22 and 23, ticket holders can enjoy rare performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s six string quintets, an intricately planned dinner celebrating Mozart’s travels and appreciation for food, a curated brunch that pays homage to Mozart’s favorite breakfast beverage, and a one-on-one conversation between Castleton’s Chamber Player cellist and podcaster Daniel Lelchuk and New York Times’ food columnist and cookbook author Melissa Clark, followed by a book signing.
All of the weekend events will take place on the Castleton Festival property, purchased in 1988 by Dietlinde Maazel and her late husband, conductor and composer Maestro Lorin Maazel, and transformed by the Maazels into a performance venue and educational facility for musicians.
Castleton’s focus on featuring the iconic composer for this performance was inspired by the unifying and uplifting nature of Mozart’s music.
“It has an amazingly unifying message that resonates deeply with kids and adults alike. Whether or not you know his music, whether you're an experienced concertgoer or have never heard live classical music in your life, Mozart is a composer that will draw you in and make you fall in love with the music at first hearing,” said Lelchuk.
Lelchuk, in addition to his work as a cellist, hosts the cultural interview podcast “Talking Beats”and has a self-proclaimed fascination with the intertwining worlds of food and music. In one episode, he hosted Melissa Clark who is a Mozart aficionado as well as a fan of classical music overall.
“As it turns out, Melissa Clark was a fan of the late Maestro Lorin Maazel. So when the idea of a Spring Festival came up, adding a live conversation element seemed natural. Melissa Clark is so beloved by millions worldwide for her weekly columns, recipes in The New York Times, and forty-plus cookbooks. We are thrilled she's joining us and know people will be excited to be able to see her in person and hear her wisdom about the enjoyment of food, cooking, and of course, issues that many around this area can relate to: eating local, how to connect with farmers and food growers in our own beautiful region, and issues like food sustainability,” said Lulchek.
The daytime performance on Saturday will be followed by a ticketed dinner featuring what Dietlinde Maazel describes as a “rich menu of European delicacies – from soups to main courses to desserts” that is reflective of Mozart’s passion for food and the cuisines of various countries in which he performed. The meal will be prepared by two chefs as well as Maazel herself who grew up in Mozart’s home country of Germany where she enjoyed her mother’s cooking. She also has lived and worked in, and experienced the cuisine of, several of the countries in which Mozart performed including Austria, France, and Italy.
“Mozart spent many years traveling and performing abroad. As a child prodigy and later as a young man, pushed by his father’s ambitions, Mozart played in Belgium, Germany, England, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, former Czechoslovakia, and in his beloved Italy.
Thus, he had a very well-educated palate. Frail in stature with delicate health, Mozart was nonetheless a true gourmet, though often too broke to afford good meals,” said Maazel.
Brunch, which precedes the daytime performance on Sunday, will feature staple drinks like coffee and mimosas but the main highlight will be on chocolate-based beverages.
“Chocolate was introduced to Austria from Spain during the early 17th century. Mozart loved breakfasting with hot chocolate beverages. We will complement this with freshly brewed strong coffee and a mimosa-Champagne, charcuterie and pretzels, parmesan-schöberl, and more,” said Maazel.
How to attend
Tickets for the one-on-one conversation with Lelchuk and Clark, each of the meals, and the performances range from $50 - $150 and can be purchased online at castleton.simpletix.com. Proceeds will benefit the production of a studio recording of all six string quintets and also, in part, help to continue to build Castleton’s community activities, including the interactive Sound Garden, which will open on May 6 as a free community event.