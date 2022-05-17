Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) announced on Monday recipients of the Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grants that totaled $50,000.
The grants, which reward and encourage individual artists of all ages and organizations who are working to foster the arts in Rappahannock County, include educational and performance projects. Also included are a variety of media, including emerging and established artists and arts programs within community-based organizations.
Grantees will receive their reward, which can range from $600 to $7000, and be celebrated by members of the RAAC Board and Mitchell Fund committee at a grant giveaway party in June. RAAC does not disclose the dollar amounts awarded to each recipient.
Since 2012 RAAC has given away more than $350,000 in Mitchell Arts Fund grants to more than 60 artists and organizations in the community — a 35-fold increase over the initial request from Claudia Mitchell. Net proceeds from RAAC programs and especially the Fall Art Tour, combined with contributions from donors, have made this ongoing support possible.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I’m especially impressed with the resilience and artistry of the Rappahannock artist community,” RAAC Board president Matthew Black said in a statement. “The Board and its Mitchell Arts Fund committee are thrilled at the diversity of these artists and organizations who align with RAAC’s mission of ensuring art and building community.”
The following artists, musicians and organizations were chosen to be recipients of this year’s grants:
Mary Bartlett: Mask-making and set design for production of Julie Portman's last play "The Man Who Eats Books" at Firehouse Theater in Richmond and in Rappahannock.
Belle Meade Montessori School: Staging of a musical for spring 2023.
Child Care & Learning Center: Six visiting artists programs during 2022 summer and 2022-23 school year.
Maeve Ciuba: Weekly Celtic harp lessons with Allison Hampton and harp rental.
Maureen Day: Metalsmithing equipment and classes.
Headwaters: Summer Choral program for middle and high school students, including community performance.
Daphne Hutchinson: Interviews and oral histories, anecdotes, family lore and legends from Sperryville for a book entitled “In the Gateway Village.”
Janet Kerig: Arts and crafts summer arts camp at the Child Care & Learning Center.
Kitty Keyser: Waldorf summer camp at Trinity Church.
Mountainside Dance: Scholarships for children and adults.
Roger Piantadosi: Creation and production of original music and a video inspired by the natural beauty of Rappahannock.
Rappahannock Radio, Kiaya Abernathy: Operational expenses.
Living Sky, Cherl Crews: Planning and production of Red Tent Sisterhood’s annual spring gathering, open to the community.
Scrabble School Preservation Fund: Performing artists and technical direction for MLK performance at Little Washington Theatre.
1000 Faces, Peg Schadler: Creation and performance of Peggy Schadler's new play “Marco Polo Travels The Electronic Super Highway,” in September at Pen Druid, plus video.