The Rappahannock Association for Arts and the Community (RAAC) debuted its 2023 Ephemeral Art Program at the Rappahannock County Park on July 1. The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) were co-sponsors for this year’s program. The well-attended opening ceremony featured artists Barbara Sharp, Dabney Kirchman, and Regina Yurkonis, whose proposals were selected from a number of applicants based on overall quality, creativity, and adherence to the principles of the Ephemeral Art program. 

Ephemeral art is art that is non-permanent, brief, fleeting. It’s a term that usually describes art that happens once and is not preserved as a lasting object in a museum or private collection. RAAC’s Ephemeral Art Program invited artists to create art from natural materials taken from the environment at hand – leaves, sticks, rocks, earth, and other man-made or found objects.

Ephemeral Art Program co-director Claire Cassel and RCRFA member George Gardner admire Barbara Sharp's "Domum Apes."
Artist Dabney Kirchman (third from left) views her installation, "Nature's Eye," with ceremony attendees.
Artist Regina Yurkonis (right) talks with attendees about her installation, "Confluence."
