On Saturday, June 24, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) will host the next event in its Reading Series: “Freeing the Caged Bird,” a poetry reading featuring Angela M. Carter—confessional poet, novelist, Pushcart Prize nominee, spoken word performer, and author of Memory Chose a Woman’s Body (2014) and the forthcoming Love is the Dying Dog (2023).
The event, which is free to the public, will take place at Quievremont Winery with a social hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring light appetizers and wine available for purchase. The reading itself will take place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ms. Carter will also be offering a writing workshop prior to the reading. The workshop, which will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the winery, will provide writers of all skill levels with opportunities to explore examples of personal storytelling and engage in exercises designed to guide them in discovering their writing purpose and voice.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
Contractor Racey Engineering used wooden stakes and orange tape to map a rough blueprint of the courthouse design in its proposed location. The orange balloon represents the estimated height of the courthouse.