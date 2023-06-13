RAAC-4-web.jpg

On Saturday, June 24, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) will host the next event in its Reading Series: “Freeing the Caged Bird,” a poetry reading featuring Angela M. Carter—confessional poet, novelist, Pushcart Prize nominee, spoken word performer, and author of Memory Chose a Woman’s Body (2014) and the forthcoming Love is the Dying Dog (2023).

The event, which is free to the public, will take place at Quievremont Winery with a social hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring light appetizers and wine available for purchase. The reading itself will take place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ms. Carter will also be offering a writing workshop prior to the reading. The workshop, which will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the winery, will provide writers of all skill levels with opportunities to explore examples of personal storytelling and engage in exercises designed to guide them in discovering their writing purpose and voice.

