Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) received a $10,000 grant for its Fall Art Tour from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) Special Events and Festivals Program.
The VTC grant will make a significant difference to the Art Tour’s success this fall by providing additional funds to target new, and strengthen existing, markets, according to a news release from RAAC issued Saturday. The Art Tour partners with many local businesses, including artists, galleries, restaurants and stores, inns and B&Bs, wineries and breweries, schools and the visitor center. RAAC’s annual Art Tour, now in its 18th year, will take place on the first weekend in November. It is one of the largest weekend events in the county and helps to sustain the local artists’ community and hospitality economy.
One of the unique aspects of the Tour is the number of artists and the diversity of their artwork. Last year nearly 40 studios and galleries, with 80 artists, welcomed about 1,400 visitors. The Tour includes painters, sculptors, potters, jewelry-makers, printmakers, wood and fabric artists, and photographers who invite guests into their studios to get to know the artists and to see their work.
In a letter to VTC, Assistant Rappahannock County Administrator Bonnie Jewell said, “RAAC’s annual Fall Art Tour is a premier event, attracting art lovers from near and far for 17 years…The Fall Art Tour may be the initial draw for visitors, yet many return at different times of the year to enjoy other activities. Artists and galleries also report continued sales throughout the year from contacts made during the Tour weekend….This grant is particularly important given that the Fall Art Tour has, in the recent past, become free of charge to be accessible to all who desire to attend.”
In total, VTC awarded more than $3.2 million for 236 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.
