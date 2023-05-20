Art Tour 2022: Ruthie Windsor-Mann (copy)

Ruthie Windsor-Mann's studio was one of the many artists' venues welcoming visitors last fall.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) received a $10,000 grant for its Fall Art Tour from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) Special Events and Festivals Program. 

The VTC grant will make a significant difference to the Art Tour’s success this fall by providing additional funds to target new, and strengthen existing, markets, according to a news release from RAAC issued Saturday. The Art Tour partners with many local businesses, including artists, galleries, restaurants and stores, inns and B&Bs, wineries and breweries, schools and the visitor center. RAAC’s annual Art Tour, now in its 18th year, will take place on the first weekend in November. It is one of the largest weekend events in the county and helps to sustain the local artists’ community and hospitality economy. 

