RAAC (Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community) is excited to launch this new year with a celebratory concert on Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the RAAC Theatre (a.k.a. Little Washington Theatre), 291 Gay St., Washington. The concert, “A Songwriters' Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs,” will feature a stellar lineup of local songwriters, including Kiaya Abernathy, Miranda Hope, Paul and Cheryl Reisler and Ben Mason.
"Our county is unique in its abundance of artistic talent and our singer-songwriters are an amazing asset. This is the first time these gifted songwriters have joined together in performing their original music for the public,” said RAAC President Matthew Black. “And, sharing their stories behind the songs, stories rooted in Rappahannock, is a great way to kick off RAAC's 40th anniversary!"
Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $20 (plus a small handling fee), or $25 at the door. RAAC expects this to be a sold-out concert and encourages folks to buy tickets as soon as possible by going here: rappnews.link/s79.
RAAC will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary milestone throughout 2023.
