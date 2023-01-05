raac-songs.jpg

Rappahannock songwriters Kiaya Abernathy, Miranda Hope, Paul & Cheryl Reisler and Ben Mason.

 Courtesy photos by Gina Nilce, Rhonda Gregorio and Rob Matteson via RAAC

RAAC (Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community) is excited to launch this new year with a celebratory concert on Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the RAAC Theatre (a.k.a. Little Washington Theatre), 291 Gay St., Washington. The concert, “A Songwriters' Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs,” will feature a stellar lineup of local songwriters, including Kiaya Abernathy, Miranda Hope, Paul and Cheryl Reisler and Ben Mason.

"Our county is unique in its abundance of artistic talent and our singer-songwriters are an amazing asset. This is the first time these gifted songwriters have joined together in performing their original music for the public,” said RAAC President Matthew Black. “And, sharing their stories behind the songs, stories rooted in Rappahannock, is a great way to kick off RAAC's 40th anniversary!"

Tags

Recommended for you