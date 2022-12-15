‘A Rappahannock Songwriters’ Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs’ hits the stage Jan. 7
RAAC (Rappahannock Association for Arts & Community) is excited to launch the new year with a celebratory concert on January 7th, A Rappahannock Songwriters’ Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs. The concert will feature a stellar lineup of Rappahannock songwriters in the round including Kiaya Abernathy, Miranda Hope, Ben Mason and Paul & Cheryl Reisler.
The performers will share the stage for the entire concert, singing individually and sometimes together. Though their diverse backgrounds and musical styles set each artist apart, their styles also complement each other beautifully and soulfully.
As noted by RAAC President Matthew Black, “Our county is unique in its abundance of artistic talent and our singer-songwriters are an amazing asset. This is the first time these gifted songwriters have joined together in performing their original music for the public. And, sharing their stories behind the songs, stories rooted in Rappahannock, is a great way to kick off RAAC’s 40th Anniversary! Join us on January 7th—you’re in for a treat!”
Kiaya Abernathy...
...is a mother of two, a singer of songs, a guitarist, and a storycatcher on Rappahannock Radio. With deep roots in Rappahannock, Kiaya grew up playing music with her late father, William Abernathy, a well-known and beloved local musician in his own right. Kiaya came by her creative gifts honestly, beginning writing at age 11.
Kiaya’s musical style can best be described as lyrically soulful, wistfully nostalgic, sweetened with honeyed vocals. Kiaya’s songwriting is soft and introspective yet illuminating and powerful, offering a potent yet palpable blend of Folk/Americana and Indigo Country.
Kiaya is a Mitchell Arts Fund grantee, and receives funding for her remarkable heart project, Rappahannock Radio, a series of podcasts about a wide variety of topics, including love of life, art, music and community. Visit Rappahannockradio.com/kiaya to see why this project is a forum for the myriad voices and perspectives that make up the rich tapestry of the human condition.
Miranda Hope...
...bought her first 5-string guitar for $50 in a Paris flea market, after being inspired by Mary Chapin Carpenter’s, I Am a Town. From the moment Miranda played her first notes on that 5-string, she was hooked. She studied guitar with Val Mackend in New York, while pursuing a master’s degree in Theatre at Columbia University.
Eventually Miranda moved to rural Virginia and settled in Rappahannock. She wrote songs in a log cabin, and played open mic nights and gigs, while working as an English/Drama/Music/Science/Yoga teacher, an actor, a director, a writer, a film editor, a bartender, a waitress, a llama trainer, and a sushi roller. She ran a non-profit counseling company for low-income rural teenagers. She became a mother, and even did an amazing Ted Talk!
Miranda says she is not sure how she got so lucky as to call Rappahannock County home for most of the last 25 years. In 2009, she made a record of original songs, Leaving Eden, and in 2018, she collaborated with a collective of Rappahannock singer-songwriters and musicians on a record mostly funded by RAAC’s Mitchell Arts Fund grant. That recording is New Moon in the Old Shadow by Shinola Creek. Miranda is a teacher (Theatre and Trauma-Informed Yoga through the Prison Yoga Project), a Social Worker (in training, currently working in the Rappahannock public schools), and a proud member of the Board of the Childcare and Learning Center (CCLC). She is grateful for the opportunity to share her songs with her community and grateful to her husband Drew Smith, who encourages all of these endeavors and whatever else her mind and heart come up with next. For more information visit mirandahopemusic.com.
Ben Mason...
...draws inspiration from his Rappahannock home, situated on the site of a 3,000 year-old Indian village. “It is in this sacred place”, Ben says, “where I create my songs, art and stories, and feel the passage of those who came before me in the stone tools, jasper arrowheads, and clay pottery rising from the Thornton River that runs through my property.”
He imparts words of wisdom when he says, “The songs are there in all of us. We just have to get away from the distractions to hear them.” Ben has performed his original songs using his keyboard in the DC area since the ’70’s. He has played such storied venues as The Birchmere, The Cellar Door, Blues Alley, The Bayou, Jiffy Lube Live, The Kennedy Center, and Baltimore Civic Center. He opened for Billy Ray Cyrus during Rolling Thunder in Washington, D.C., before 80,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial, and returned to perform at that same event from 2015-2019, to crowds of 40,000.
Among his many accolades, Ben has appeared as a musical guest on The Today Show, was the Grand Prize winner in the 10th Annual Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Contest, performed on over 100 albums, and appeared as the opening act or recorded with such famed names as Foreigner, Styx, Don Felder and Steuart Smith of The Eagles, Bo Diddley, Dave Mason, Mary Chapin Carpenter and John Cougar Mellencamp.
Ben has four albums: River Deep In Me, produced by John Jennings, who also produced Mary Chapin Carpenter; 48 States of Love;Loveland;Flesh and Bone, released in 2018, features Steuart Smith from The Eagles and Steve Van Dam and Nate Brown of the popular local band, Everything. Ben sings the closing song on Maybe By Next Year, a Kid Pan Alley CD produced by fellow Rappahannock songwriter Paul Reisler, released in ‘22. For more information visit www.benmasonexperience.com.
Paul Reisler...
...is a composer, songwriter, guitarist, recording artist, performer and teacher. He is the founder and artistic director of Kid Pan Alley, co-founder of Trapezoid, as well as his bands, A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons.
Over the past five decades, Paul has written more songs than The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Foster combined—somewhere near 3,500 compositions. And, he’s probably had more than enough collaborations to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records—approaching 40,000 and counting, though he has lost count.
He has written songs with tens of thousands of children through his Kid Pan Alley project, has performed in over 3,000 concerts, recorded close to three-dozen albums, co-written Aesop’s Fables for Orchestra and Narrator, as well as the script and songs for two musicals, Bouncin’ and The Talented Clementine.
He toured for many years doing theatre with his late wife, Julie Portman, another celebrated Rappahannock performing artist and storyteller, known for establishing her popular theatre storytelling workshop, No Ordinary Person.
Artists including Sissy Spacek, Raul Malo, Darrell Scott, Cracker, Pinchas Zukerman, Corey Harris, Jesse Winchester and many others have recorded Paul’s songs. V Magazine describes Paul’s music this way, “his songs are as radio ready as a Mary Chapin Carpenter performance and as true to life as a Harry Chapin composition.”
Paul will be joined on stage by his partner, the talented artist, educator and vocalist, Cheryl Reisler. Cheryl was an elementary school music teacher and principal before moving to Rappahannock and joining the Kid Pan Alley team. She is also a visual artist who creates colorful and unique figurative sculpture. For more information, visit https://www.paulreisler.com.
About the show
Tickets for A Songwriters’ Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite for $20 (plus a small handling fee), or $25 at the door. We expect this to be a sold-out concert and encourage you to buy tickets soon at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-rappahannock-songwriters-showcase-the-stories-behind-the-songs-tickets-485078170867.
The concert is Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the RAAC Theater (aka Little Washington Theatre), 291 Gay St., Washington.
RAAC’s big birthday
RAAC will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary milestone throughout 2023. The organization feels as fresh, energized, and community focused as it did 40 years ago. Its new logo reflects this vitality and variety of programs offered to county residents.