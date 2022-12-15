raac-40.jpg

‘A Rappahannock Songwriters’ Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs’ hits the stage Jan. 7

RAAC (Rappahannock Association for Arts & Community) is excited to launch the new year with a celebratory concert on January 7th, A Rappahannock Songwriters’ Showcase: The Stories Behind the Songs. The concert will feature a stellar lineup of Rappahannock songwriters in the round including Kiaya Abernathy, Miranda Hope, Ben Mason and Paul & Cheryl Reisler.

RAAC-15_abernathy.jpg

Kia Abernathy
RAAC-15_Hope.jpg

Miranda Hope
RAAC-15_ Mason.jpg

Ben Mason
RAAC-15_Reisler.jpg

Paul and Cheryl Reisler

