2022-09-FF-Install-15.jpg

“Orbesque Concatenation” by Donna Marquisee

 Photos by Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

The Rappahannock Association for Arts and the Community (RAAC) is once again offering Rappahannock-based artists the opportunity to participate in its newly created Ephemeral Art Program, which debuted last fall with three installations on the Sperryville Trail Network. 

Ephemeral art is art that is non-permanent, brief, or fleeting. It’s a term that usually describes art that happens once and is not preserved as a lasting object in a museum or private collection. RAAC’s Ephemeral Art Program invites artists to create art from natural materials taken from the environment at hand – leaves, sticks, rocks, earth, and man-made or found objects.

