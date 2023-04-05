The Rappahannock Association for Arts and the Community (RAAC) is once again offering Rappahannock-based artists the opportunity to participate in its newly created Ephemeral Art Program, which debuted last fall with three installations on the Sperryville Trail Network.
Ephemeral art is art that is non-permanent, brief, or fleeting. It’s a term that usually describes art that happens once and is not preserved as a lasting object in a museum or private collection. RAAC’s Ephemeral Art Program invites artists to create art from natural materials taken from the environment at hand – leaves, sticks, rocks, earth, and man-made or found objects.
RAAC, joined by co-sponsors Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, is focusing this exhibit on areas of the trail system located within the Rappahannock County park. To apply, interested artists should visit the RAAC website at http://raac.org and select “Ephemeral Art Program” under the “Art” menu.
Applications may be submitted via the link on that page. A RAAC-appointed committee will select the initial group of artists whose work will appear during late spring/early summer of 2023. Each selected artist will receive an award of $300. The deadline for all applications is May 12, 2023.
