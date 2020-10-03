Rappahannock-based film director Megan Smith is releasing on Oct. 6 her first feature documentary film investigating the controversial world of breast cancer screening.
“bOObs: The War on Women’s Breasts,” written, produced and directed by Smith, was picked up for worldwide distribution by L.A.-based Cinema Libre Studio. “It was a happy surprise when CLS saw my short documentary by the same name and asked that I expand it into a feature,” says Smith.
Through interviews with physicians and patients, the film dives into the pros and cons of mammography and uses literature citations to debunk myths, such as mammograms are low-dose radiation, accurate, early detection, and the best test currently for all women.
It also discusses ultrasound as a better test for many women with dense breast tissue, the tragedy of over-diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer patients (particularly “Stage Zero” pre-cancers), and a potential new protocol using ultrasound in conjunction with thermography — two FDA-approved tests already in use.
“During my interview with oncologist Otis Brawley, Chief Medical Officer of the American Cancer Society,” Smith says, “my eyes were opened after hearing him say things such as ‘Mammography is a suboptimal test,’ and ‘We need a better test.’ It was then that I put aside my other feature film and immediately investigated mammograms because I felt I might be able to help shift this tragic paradigm for women.”
When the detriments of mammograms were uncovered a few years ago, the screening schedule was changed so that women would receive fewer of them over their lifetime.
“Research in the medical literature began to uncover that as many women were dying from mammography’s use than were being saved by the test,” Smith says, “mostly due to over-diagnosis and radiation-induced cancers.”
Smith used her Masters in Science degree to do the required research for the film, she says, and was horrified when she learned of the many untruths amplified and circulated by assorted interest groups. She says doctors receive this “misinformation and in turn pass it on to their patients.”
“In short,” Smith says, “women aren’t allowed Informed Consent before screening, which by law is their right. This needs to change.”
The trailer can be seen at https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc. More information/DVD sales can be found at boobsdoc.com.