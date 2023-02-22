Rapp1-3.jpg
 
 Photo Courtesy Cottage Curator

In honor of Women’s History Month, Cottage Curator in Sperryville will showcase artworks by 23 women artists, including five from Rappahannock County, in a wide range of media.

Since 2016, the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) has been asking the question “Can you name five women artists?” each March during Women’s History Month using the hashtag #5WomenArtists. The campaign calls attention to unequal treatment of women in the art world, and how today they remain underrepresented in museums, galleries, and auction houses, a news release from the gallery said.

