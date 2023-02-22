In honor of Women’s History Month, Cottage Curator in Sperryville will showcase artworks by 23 women artists, including five from Rappahannock County, in a wide range of media.
Since 2016, the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) has been asking the question “Can you name five women artists?” each March during Women’s History Month using the hashtag #5WomenArtists. The campaign calls attention to unequal treatment of women in the art world, and how today they remain underrepresented in museums, galleries, and auction houses, a news release from the gallery said.
This month Cottage Curator in Sperryville again joins in celebrating local, regional and nationally recognized women artists by featuring 23 women artists on view at the Cottage, located 12018A Lee Hwy., and on social media.
It includes paintings and drawings by Kathy Chumley, Frances Coates, Davette Leonard, Vicki Malone, Krista Townsend, Priscilla Long Whitlock and Joan Wiberg, as well as sculpture by Janet Brome, Joan Danziger and Alice McLean.
New artists this year include Liisa Strandman-Long, Vivian Tanga, and Nancy Van Meter. Works by ceramists Carolyn Blazeck, Suzanne Crane, Shirley Gromen, Virginia Rood Pates, Sara Schneidman, and Cheryl Williams are also on view. In addition, baskets by Susan Tyler and fiber art by Dabney Kirchman are also featured. The exhibit also highlights the work of studio furniture artist Christina Boy.
