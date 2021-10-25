Rappahannock County’s Art Tour each year offers art lovers the rare experience of meeting artists throughout the county and appreciating their fine works in new ways. The reputation and draw of the annual event has grown along with the diversity and recognition of the arts community in Rappahannock. This year, a record number of seven new studio artists have joined the Tour signaling the importance of the event to the artists themselves.
The three new studio artists profiled here illuminate the deeply personal creativity and skilled techniques that each artist brings to their work. While creating very different types of art, the artists, Ann Baumgardner, a painter, Jason Goldman, a wood sculptor, and Cheryl Reisler, a fabric sculptor, share a common passion for their work and a desire for visitors to make a personal connection with their unique creations. Those interested can take an initial look at their diverse artworks at www.FallArtTour.org.
Ann Baumgardner
Ann's evolution as an artist came about through her strong inclination toward visual observation and a determination to find her own creative expression through painting. She finds that painting "opens me up to experiencing the world in singular ways." She describes the creative process as being in a "joyful trance" without awareness of time, an "addictive feeling" that fuels her desire to paint.
Baumgardner has sought instruction from many sources, but advice she received from Ruthie Windsor-Mann, "it's all about the lights and the darks," has become her creative touchstone. After trying other media, she has come to enjoy working with oil and cold wax for their reflective and forgiving qualities. Just as painting has opened her up to seeing and experiencing the natural world in different ways, she hopes that her visitors will also see something in her work that is new to them and also resonates emotionally.
Jason Goldman
Jason's creativity was encouraged from childhood with the artistic influences of family members. From comic books to punk rock music, he was interested in making things with his own style. His personal relationship with wood began with his interest in collecting old hand tools, eventually making chisel handles himself. That led him to transfer those skills to larger wood pieces and carpentry.
He moved to the area 20 years ago to join a carpentry business and, on his own time, has gravitated to creating smaller artistic pieces affording him "instant gratification.” He has since become a prolific and highly skilled artist of diverse wood creations ranging from functional utensils to elaborate display pieces. The variety, detail and abundance of his work is on full display at his studio in Flint Hill.
In talking to Jason, one walks away impressed with his precise knowledge and reverence for the different types of wood that he uses. He recognizes trees as "complex sentient beings that communicate and interact with one another" and that "man has no debt older or deeper than that which he owes to trees and their wood".
Cheryl Reisler
While Cheryl is known for her musical prowess, she is also a sculptor creating evocative and dynamic works of art from wire, fabric and other materials. Her work emerges from a creative spirit that was cultivated by her "very artistic" family since early childhood. She gravitated toward her unique artform through her love of fabric with its endlessly varying "colors and textures and the way light and shadow plays upon it."
Having come to this personal artform later in her life, Reisler feels her work reflects her full creativity and emotional awareness as well as developed skills in bringing the varied materials to "life.”
She is "grateful and honored to be a new artist on the Tour and able to share her artistic creations with the inspiring Rappahannock community and others.” While she describes her work as "very personal," she is eager for visitors to view her 3D sculptures from all perspectives and "make their own personal connection" to her diverse works.
You won't want to miss meeting these new artists as well as visiting your longtime favorites on the Tour.
Coming up: Read about the other four new studio artists in next week's newspaper.
The author is chair of the RAAC Art Tour Committee