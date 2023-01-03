RAAC-15_abernathy.jpg

Kia Abernathy

 Gina Nilce

Rappahannock County native Kiaya Abernathy launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund her upcoming album “November Summer," which is expected to be released this fall — if the fundraiser is successful.

Abernathy, who also operates the local podcast network Rappahannock Radio, said all funds raised will go toward recording costs and production expenses. “It's difficult to get funding for musical projects nowadays,” the campaign webpage says. “Which is a shame because music is the bloodstream of the universe. If you enjoy music, then PLEASE help by supporting the production of creativity.” 

