Rappahannock County native Kiaya Abernathy launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund her upcoming album “November Summer," which is expected to be released this fall — if the fundraiser is successful.
Abernathy, who also operates the local podcast network Rappahannock Radio, said all funds raised will go toward recording costs and production expenses. “It's difficult to get funding for musical projects nowadays,” the campaign webpage says. “Which is a shame because music is the bloodstream of the universe. If you enjoy music, then PLEASE help by supporting the production of creativity.”
To date, she’s received more than $1,400 toward her $5,000 goal with less than a month remaining in the campaign.
“You will be backing an artist who has over 15 years of songwriting and performance experience. As well as a producer with over 30 years of experience in the music industry with a hit single "Hooch,” she said of Steve Van Dam, who’s been enlisted to produce the record.
“Making this album will greatly increase my opportunities for more meaningful bookings of my original material and not just cover song gigs,” the campaign description says. “I believe in my message as a songwriter that people will hear my words and voice and find value in it. Something more, I believe my songs are personal and yet relatable. I think people will be able to see themselves in these songs.”
On the low end, a $15 pledge to her campaign nets donors access to two digital song demos. With a $500 or more donation, the highest available tier, Abernathy will write a song “inspired” by the donor with a video recording of the track and a chance for it to appear on the record. The highest tier also includes a digital copy of the album along with a songbook.
Contributions to Abernathy’s Kickstarter can be made here.
