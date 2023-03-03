 Skip to main content
Rappahannock artists get $400K boost from Claudia Mitchell Fund

  • Updated
  • Comments
Seven years ago a dream came true for Kevin “KC” Bosch, a handyman who has lived in Rappahannock County for 28 years.

Poetry flowed out of him — enough to fill a book. But it wasn’t until one of Bosch’s clients told him about grant money available through the nonprofit Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) that he thought publishing a book of his poems might be possible.

KC Bosch at the library with his manuscripts. A Mitchell grant paid for publication of his book, which is available at the library.
“It’s a virtuous cycle, since residents contribute toward a vibrant local arts community, which in turn gives back and increases the quality of life for all who live here,” said RAAC’s board president Matthew Black. His wife Barbara co-chairs the Mitchell Fund.
FF-Lisa-Paine-Wells-CCLC-41.jpg

Lisa Paine-Wells of CCLC
mug_2008-06-14_Claudia Mitchell_Boc_3591.jpg

Claudia Mitchell
“Any artist, any age, novice to professional, someone new
to the arts or those who have done it for a long time — anyone can seek this help,” said local artist Cheryl Reisler. “A lot of art funding, it’s hard to find, especially for ideas that are just being born.”
A figurine made by Cheryl Reisler
A Mitchell grant funded publication of local poet KC Bosch’s book. An excerpt:
