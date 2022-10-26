 Skip to main content
Rappahannock’s Fall Art Tour welcomes two new artist studios

  • Updated
Rappahannock’s Fall Art Tour welcomes two new artist studios

The Fall Art Tour offers visitors the unique experience of meeting artists in their studios — seeing where they create, and learning about their processes and inspiration. The reputation and draw of this annual event continues to grow along with the diversity and recognition of the arts community in Rappahannock. Each year, new local artists join the Tour to share their work with a large audience and enrich Tour-goers’ experience.

This year, two new studio artists have joined the Tour, which runs Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6: 

Elena Rousseau Kazmier art 1

By Elena Rousseau Kazmier
Elena Rousseau Kazmier portrait 1

Rappahannock artist Elena Rousseau Kazmier
KC Cromwell art 1

By KC Cromwell 
KC Cromwell portrait

Rappahannock artist KC Cromwell 

