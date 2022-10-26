Rappahannock’s Fall Art Tour welcomes two new artist studios

The Fall Art Tour offers visitors the unique experience of meeting artists in their studios — seeing where they create, and learning about their processes and inspiration. The reputation and draw of this annual event continues to grow along with the diversity and recognition of the arts community in Rappahannock. Each year, new local artists join the Tour to share their work with a large audience and enrich Tour-goers’ experience.
This year, two new studio artists have joined the Tour, which runs Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6:
Elena Rousseau Kazmier
Kazmier is a mixed media artist interested in themes of transcendence and rebirth. Her artistic practice is a unique exercise in which historic preservation meets modern art. Incorporating Italian giltwood fragments, sourced primarily in Florence and the region of Tuscany, into her buon frescos is the current focus of her work. Kazmier recently returned from her first buying trip in Italy with two suitcases full of rare pieces.
“These 17th and 18th century artifacts, which are finite in number and difficult to source, have been separated from their original places of belonging (usually churches) and discarded into an uncertain future,” With sculpted canvas, gesso, and paint, or with handmade buon fresco plaster on terra cotta tile, she creates stunning new settings for these artifacts.
Kazmier moved to Rappahannock County with her husband and four children in the fall of 2020 during the high drama of Covid, purchasing a property in Flint Hill. The smaller of the two street-front buildings, formerly serving as the office of a local architect, is now Kazmier’s studio, “The Florence Room.”
KC Cromwell
Cromwell spent more than half of his life serving in the U.S. military, but he has always had a passion for woodworking. While deployed in foreign lands, he would often purchase pieces of exotic wood to use in his creations. Cromwell currently creates beautiful wooden bowls and decorative items from primarily local trees that die or are damaged and require removal, using wood from maple, walnut, cedar, cherry, and more. Each piece is slowly and carefully made from the wood hand using generations-old techniques.
Cromwell rough turns each bowl and then lets it naturally air dry for one to three years. He does the final turning with a lathe, carefully hand turning each bowl while using woodworking tools to shape the pieces. Each piece of artwork takes many hours to produce and is completed in steps over the course of several years. When you visit Cromwell’s studio you’ll see many works in different phases of creation.
Previews of all artist studios and galleries are available online at FallArtTour.org. The map for the free and self-guided Tour will be available on the website as well as the Rappahannock County Visitors Center and other local businesses in late October.