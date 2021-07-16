This summer Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS) and the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) offered an arts workshop for Rappahannock County youth.
Two afternoons each week for six weeks, children ages 6 to 12 experienced ukulele & drumming, mosaics, cartooning, painting, arts and crafts and movement with local artists Wendi Sirat, Patricia Brennan, Devin Sherwood, Davette Leonard, Janet Kerig and Kitty Keyser and their teen interns. On their feedback forms children said they were “loving it” and the workshop left them “wanting more!” Parents expressed their thanks to all and reported “happy children” who “learned a lot.”
The pilot program was a partnership between RAAC and RCPS, with RAAC providing stipends for artists and interns, RCPS providing space and insurance and both groups sharing oversight. The format closely followed the successful RAAC-RCPS-Headwaters Drama Club that took place at the Rappahannock County Elementary School during the months of February and March.
Dr. Carol Johnson, RCPS assistant superintendent, remarked: “This has been a great experimental program, born from conversations between our staff and local stakeholders on how we could provide additional enrichment activities in light of the lost opportunities fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commitment of RAAC, the artists and interns to motivate and inspire our youngsters’ creative intelligence has been fundamental to this effort. We look forward to new and continuing programs with the Rappahannock arts community and RAAC.”