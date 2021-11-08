Olive Kazmier, of Flint Hill, and Leigha Beres, of Culpeper, shared first place in the fourth annual Rappahannock County kids art contest, sponsored by Rappahannock Trails Coalition, or simply RappTrails.
The $100 prize was awarded last Saturday at RappTrails' fourth Annual Fall Walk and Ride. Kazmier and Beres, who collaborated on the winning design, are 4th graders at Wakefield Country Day School. Second prize was awarded to Lucy Clemmer, a 4th grader at Wakefield Country Day School. And, third prize was awarded to Kacey Wimer, a 5th grader at Rappahannock County Elementary School. Sponsors of the events were the Jacquemin Family Foundation, Black Rock Farm, Steph Ridder and Jane Whitfield.
RappTrails organizes community events throughout the year. The group's mission is to make the outdoors accessible for Rappahannock County residents and visitors of all ages to safely enjoy walking, hiking, and biking for education, health, fitness, and community through shared experiences.
The writer is a RappTrails Community Volunteer as a Board Member.
