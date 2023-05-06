An avid Beatles fan might consider 97-year-old Pat Saltonstall to be one of the luckiest women in the world.
Saltonstall led an accomplished life, as detailed in the Jan. 19 edition of the Rappahannock News. She was a longtime Rappahannock County resident and worked as a Washington D.C. journalist where she came to know two president’s administrations.
One story that Saltonstall can still vividly recall is when she was assigned to cover a reception for The Beatles at the British embassy before their historic concert at the Washington Coliseum in 1964 — the first time the fab four made an appearance in the U.S.
Happenstance likely made Saltonstall the first American journalist to interview the Beatles on U.S. soil, which she said was “such a women’s story” at that time. Saltonstall said she even received a lock of hair and an autograph from lead guitarist George Harrison, now seen as collectors items among the band’s fanbase.
Saltonstall said that since then, she and her eldest son have received threatening messages from fervent Beatles collectors across the country who are upset that they’ve never seen the artifact and claim she’s a liar, a charge which she denies.
“I really didn't follow it all that closely afterwards, but on that particular afternoon, no one apparently appreciated who these Beatles were, even though the British people seem to know,” she said. “They knew what was happening over in England.”
Saltonstall recounted the impactful first moments of her interview with the Beatles:
“I just sat down on the bottom stairs … they had this beautiful stairway in the British Embassy. … I sat there waiting and she said ‘they'll be down’ ... They all had short haircuts and I couldn’t tell one from another. They started down the stairs … Ringo lost his step, they all started to fall down the stairs. They rolled down one on top of the other — And they all landed on me!”
She said they were excessively apologetic after falling down the steps and onto her lap, as she tells it, and that they laughed about it for a while. Before starting the interview, and while everyone was in a lighthearted mood, Saltonstall made a request on behalf of her then-boyfriend’s daughter — an autograph and a lock of hair from Harrison.
“So I had an envelope ready, a little envelope to put the hair in … When I suggested this to these kids that were all in my lap, I started laughing, and the other three all began to try to pull hair out of George’s head for me, and I got two or three hairs,” she said. All four of them signed the envelope, and she did give it to her boyfriend’s daughter. She said she’s not sure where that envelope is today, but knows it must be worth a fortune.
Saltonstall's article appeared in the now-defunct Washington Star under her column “Diplomatically Speaking.” The article, “Beatles upset British Decorum,” detailed the rowdy scene that afternoon at the British embassy as they welcomed the Beatles. She said she didn’t understand the fangirl hype, and had no idea at the time how famous the band would become.
An excerpt from Salstonstall’s 1964 article in the Washington Star, “Beatles upset British decorum”:
“Lady Ormbsy-Gore was pushed and barricaded for a moment out of her own embassy ballroom, which VIPs from the United States and the foreign embassies were shunned — not a one invited to the most important party on embassy row last night. A teenage British subject made silly faces at Ambassador Ormsby-Gore, just inches from his nose and got a weak smile back. The Beatles blew in.”
