An avid Beatles fan might consider 97-year-old Pat Saltonstall to be one of the luckiest women in the world.

Saltonstall led an accomplished life, as detailed in the Jan. 19 edition of the Rappahannock News. She was a longtime Rappahannock County resident and worked as a Washington D.C. journalist where she came to know two president’s administrations.

2023-01-FF-Pat-Saltonstall-4.jpg

Pat Saltonstall, at home in Warrenton, looks through one of many scrapbooks filled with press clippings.
2023-01-FF-Pat-Saltonstall-5.jpg

Saltonstall was there to cover the Beatles first show in the USA in February 1963 and an event after, hosted by the British Embassy: “George was the most talkative of them.”

