On stage at Castleton, Tom Teasley will add sound to two classics of the silent film era.

 Courtesy photo

Saturday, Feb. 11, Silent Movies come to Castleton. World-percussionist Tom Teasley creates a soundtrack to the classic Charlie Chaplin film "The Immigrant” and the Buster Keaton classic "Sherlock, Jr." drawing on American Jazz traditions with lots of fun sound effects to enhance these two physical comedies.

 

