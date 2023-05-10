The annual series will now for the first time run May through September. This year’s lineup includes returning and new top local bands to the Sperryville stage in the River District, at 6 p.m. every third Thursday each month, with rain dates every fourth Thursday.
The concerts are located near the beautiful confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at 7 River Ln. (accessed from Water Street) next to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery.
Mark your calendars and get ready to rock and sway to Rappahannock County favorites:
May 18: 1000 Faces Band– New to the Summer Concert Series lineup this year but not new to the area. Over the course of three decades, this band, led by Wendi Sirat, has provided the soundtrack of performances by the Rappahannock-based 1000 Faces Mask Theater, mixing original songs with crowd favorites from past theatrical performances. Band members include: Wendi Sirat on vocals, ukulele, percussion; Linda Orfila on vocals; Bob Wellemeyer on drums; Rannie Winn on saxophone, whistles, vocals; Pati Brumfield on keyboards, vocals; Mike Shotton on guitar, vocals; Joe Pipik on bass, vocals; Daniel Webb on cello, vocals.
June 15: Bobby G & The Heavies— A celebrated rhythm and authentic blues band in the area. Band members include: Robert (Bobby “G”) Glasker on vocals and guitar; Anders Drew on vocals and guitar; Mike (Coy) Groves on vocals and guitar; George Glascoe on bass guitar; and Paul Norris on drums.
July 20: Spontaneous Combustion— New to the Summer Concert Series lineup this year but not new to the area. Spontaneous Combustion is an eclectic electric juicy acoustic Americana papas and mamas local yokel rock and rokel improvisational musicational experience. Band members include: Robert Smiggy Smith, Thommy Gros, Shahin Shahida, and Vincent Day, all on lead guitar and vocals; Miranda Hope on rhythm guitar and vocals; Terry Waggener on bass; Drew Smith on drums and percussion; and Jim Carter on harmonica.
August 17: Gold Top County Ramblers—Bluegrassesque String Rock band out of Sperryville.
Band members include: Adam Rogers on mandolin and vocals; Jesse Rogers on bass; Tucker Rogers on resonator guitar; Matt Davis on banjo; James Reid on drums; and Evan Childress on fiddle.
September 21: The Nethers Hot Club— Enjoy great vocal harmonies as you journey through Jazz, Blues and Latin favorites from the 30s, 40s and beyond. Featuring Linda Heimstra on guitar and accordion, Rannie Winn on sax and clarinet, Bob Williams on lead guitar, Joe Pipik on bass and Bob McDugald on drums.
