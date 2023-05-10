Rapp-concerts1.jpg

The 1000 Faces Band will kick off the first of four concerts as part of Sperryville's annual summer series.

The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance announce the return of the free monthly summer concert series kicking off May 18.

The annual series will now for the first time run May through September. This year’s lineup includes returning and new top local bands to the Sperryville stage in the River District, at 6 p.m. every third Thursday each month, with rain dates every fourth Thursday.

