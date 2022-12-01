This year’s “A Time to Break Silence” event at the Castleton Festival will tackle themes of voter suppression, the connection between voter suppression and systemic racism, how to improve election transparency through the retention of ballot images and how to make counting a more public process while keeping voting a secret process
The event, scheduled to be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m., will feature music performed by artists Tom Teasley and Charles Williams in between educational and talks by speakers including John Brakey, Lynn Bernstein, Bennie Smith, Emily Levy, Paul Smith and Jawharrah Bahar.
An annual event, this year’s showing is going virtual because of climate change to reduce the carbon footprint by removing the environmental harm from travel to in-person events and to make it more accessible to a wider audience, the venue said in a news release.
Visit Castleton’swebsiteto learn more about the speakers and register for the event. Ticket sales and donations will benefit AUDIT Elections USA, a 501(c)3 NGO that advocates and litigates for public oversight of federal, state, and local elections.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...