time to break silence

This year’s “A Time to Break Silence” event at the Castleton Festival will tackle themes of voter suppression, the connection between voter suppression and systemic racism, how to improve election transparency through the retention of ballot images and how to make counting a more public process while keeping voting a secret process

The event, scheduled to be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m., will feature music performed by artists Tom Teasley and Charles Williams in between educational and talks by speakers including John Brakey, Lynn Bernstein, Bennie Smith, Emily Levy, Paul Smith and Jawharrah Bahar.

Tags

Recommended for you