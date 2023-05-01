Chorus-8-web.jpg

Members of Headwaters Summer Chorus performing at Rappahannock County High School last summer, lead by Keith Hudspeth.

 By Luke Christopher

 

The Headwaters Foundation’s summer chorus program is back once more this year, and for the first time is teamed up with a new summer drama program offered by The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC).  

Tags

Recommended for you