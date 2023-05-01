The Headwaters Foundation’s summer chorus program is back once more this year, and for the first time is teamed up with a new summer drama program offered by The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC).
Both programs will be held on weekdays from June 19-30 at the Rappahannock County High School (chorus from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and drama from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.). Both programs are open to rising fourth through twelfth-graders, and students may enroll in either chorus or drama, or can do both if they would like a full-day experience.
RAAC has supported the summer chorus for several years through grants. The nonprofit has a long-standing tradition of including roles for young people in its community theatre productions, especially in its annual holiday play.
Many of its young actors started as cast members in elementary school and have grown into larger roles as adolescents. The new summer drama program will offer both an introduction to dramatic arts as well as an opportunity for those with some experience to hone their skills.
Participants will learn all about play production, including set and sound, blocking, character development, memorization and voice projection. In preparing for a performance of the play “A Recipe of Me,” students will have a chance to appreciate the camaraderie of coming together as a cast to deliver a stellar performance for the audience on the final day of the program.
The chorus encourages young singers with an ensemble experience that makes them feel successful both as an individual and as part of a collective. Throughout the camp, students will develop healthy vocal techniques, score reading and music theory skills. The program will end with a public performance on the evening of June 30.
