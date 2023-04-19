storm-front.jpg
Courtesy of ROCO Films

Community newspapers remain the main source of independent local news. But for how long? On Tuesday, April 25, Foothills Forum, the Rappahannock News and Rapp at Home are hosting a free showing of the award-winning "Storm Lake," a documentary that tells the story of an enterprising family newspaper in rural Iowa – the Storm Lake Times – that fights to survive even after winning the Pulitzer Prize.

A discussion follows with Rappahannock News publisher Dennis Brack on the challenges of providing comprehensive coverage of a small rural community in an era of social media. The event is at 7 p.m. at Quièvremont Vineyard & Winery, 162 Gid Brown Hollow Rd. in Washington. Wine may be ordered by the glass.

Tags

Recommended for you

"

"