Community newspapers remain the main source of independent local news. But for how long? On Tuesday, April 25, Foothills Forum, the Rappahannock News and Rapp at Home are hosting a free showing of the award-winning "Storm Lake," a documentary that tells the story of an enterprising family newspaper in rural Iowa – the Storm Lake Times – that fights to survive even after winning the Pulitzer Prize.
A discussion follows with Rappahannock News publisher Dennis Brack on the challenges of providing comprehensive coverage of a small rural community in an era of social media. The event is at 7 p.m. at Quièvremont Vineyard & Winery, 162 Gid Brown Hollow Rd. in Washington. Wine may be ordered by the glass.
