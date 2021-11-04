Final preparations are being completed by the Tour artists, organizers, and other participants to welcome crowds of neighbors, art lovers, event fans, and fall leaf seekers for this weekend’s 16th-annual community celebration of the many talented and diverse artists in Rappahannock County.
Whether you are a regular Tour-goer or a first-timer, you are going to enjoy what's new and different this year.
A record number of new venues, seven studios and one gallery, to explore along with the new artworks of the many esteemed artists returning to the Tour.
Free admission and start your Tour wherever you like from 10-5 on Saturday & Sunday.
Preview the artists' work, print out the online map and get all the information you need at fallarttour.org.
Maps will also be available at marked locations, studios & galleries, and county businesses.
Covid protections of masking and social distancing indoors are in place and vaccination requirements at specific studios are indicated on the map and online.
Rappahannock Schools Gallery on Saturday only, 10 - 5 at the Washington School features collaborative murals and art installations by students at five County schools.
What has stayed the same?
The heart and spirit of the Art Tour will never change and is the reason that the event has been celebrated for 16 years. It is about the rare opportunity to personally connect with and learn from so many fine artists. While their mediums, materials and skills are different, they all share the desire to show their work, answer questions, and hear your reflections. The unique spirit of the tour is fostered by the one-of-a-kind studios tucked away in lovely and surprising corners of the rolling and wooded countryside. It's a treasure hunt on a welcoming scale!
It is also an exceptional opportunity to view many different kinds of art and purchase those favorite pieces to continue to enjoy in your home. What could be a more lasting or pleasurable memento of an extraordinary experience in beautiful Rappahannock county?
