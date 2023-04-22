2023-04-FF-Hill_Hugh--2.jpg

Huntly resident Hugh Hill’s latest role on stage will be in “Our Town,” which opens April 28.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

As a young man, Hugh Hill decided to follow his dream, and it swept him into three parallel careers: emergency medicine, the law, and the theater.

Far from being overwhelmed by this vocational trinity, Hill, a native Virginian and for eight years a part-time resident of Huntly, seems to thrive in it, finding that each line of work informs the other two. At 74, he doesn’t regret roads not taken because he followed all three pursuits that summoned him.

2023-04-FF-Hill_Hugh--4.jpg

Hugh Hill (left) as the Narrator in an "Our Town" rehearsal.

