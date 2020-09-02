Support your news
Foothills Forum invites one and all to a virtual evening with Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post media columnist and author of Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy (2020).
The locally exclusive Zoom event will take place Friday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m., with discussion and live Q&A moderated by Andy Alexander, a longtime Foothills advisor and former Washington Post ombudsman.
“I am convinced that those who care about good journalism have to do whatever is possible to make things better,” says Sullivan, among the nation’s leading voices championing local newspapers. “We must support existing news organizations . . . that are . . . becoming more important every day.”
Please RSVP via info@footfillsforum.org
Lorraine’s release
Acclaimed Rappahannock County musician Lorraine Duisit this week released her much-anticipated album “In My Heart I am Dancing,” featuring 13 delightful songs recorded of late with well-known local performers Smiggy Smith, Forrest Marquisee, Andrew Carter, Evan Espinola and Wendi Sirat.
Check out (and better yet purchase) the digital album via https://lorraineduisit.bandcamp.com/releases
Grab your camera
From now until Sept. 30, the Piedmont Environmental Council is accepting submissions for its 2020 photo contest — new this year the “Wonderful Waters” category.
Adults can enter up to six photos into three categories: beautiful landscapes or streetscapes, native plants and wildlife and wonderful waters (“rivers, streams, lakes, reservoirs, creeks, you name it!”). And youth photographers can enter up to six photos in PEC’s youth category.
Finalists will be awarded with a free PEC membership and feature their work in upcoming online or print PEC publications. Winners of each category will also receive gift certificates. For guidelines and photo submissions visit www.pecva.org/photocontest.
Pandemic art
Middle Street Gallery in Washington reopens this Saturday, Sept. 5, at noon. On view will be the unique COVID-infused ink drawings of Wayne Paige and other gallery members.
Like many artists today, writes the gallery’s Gary Anthes, Paige's recent work has been shaped by months of pandemic imposed isolation and by the tumult of social upheaval. But with the isolation has come introspection and a distillation of ideas.
“Recent events caused the well to nearly overflow and had me swimming frantically trying to absorb this sensory overload and then apply it to my art,” explains Paige. “So I decided to take a step back and dig a little deeper and to draw more upon personal experiences for inspiration that included locations and events that I observed and noted in rural Virginia . . . ”
Paige's four-week show — aptly titled We Are Not Out of the Woods — “embraces conflict, dreams and humor,” he says. Included are fanciful drawings featuring “squirrels, foxes, deer and other creatures of the forest along with spiritual entities, local ruins, a secret compound, and a phenomenon that I witnessed two years ago.”
There will be a number of works by other artist-members also reflecting new directions as artists grapple with isolation and uncertainty.
The show runs through Oct. 4. The gallery is open weekends from noon to 5 p.m. Please bring a face mask.
Chasing waterfalls
“With social distancing . . . people have turned to the outdoors,” notes Virginia Living magazine. “Enter waterfall hikes. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains are home to stunning views, crisp air, and lots of beautiful waterfalls.”
It so happens that two of the glossy publication’s six “favorite waterfall hikes” are in Rappahannock’s backyard: Dark Hollow Falls and the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run Trail Loop.
“Be sure to plan a trip after a bit of rainfall to see maximum waterfall action,” Virginia Living suggests.
The magazine counts six waterfalls along the Whiteoak Canyon Trail ranging from 35 to 86 feet, “the cascades make this hike one of the most popular in Shenandoah National Park.”
To “fuel up” after a hard hike it recommends heading to Etlan to visit The Little Country Store, situated at the foot of Old Rag Mountain and famous with hikers for its unparalleled pork BBQ (TLCS-BBQ.com).