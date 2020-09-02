Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.