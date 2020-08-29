RAAC Film-Talkback to feature award-winning documentary ‘Dark Money’
On Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., RAAC Film-Talkback will show “Dark Money,” an award-winning documentary highlighting the pernicious influence of untraceable corporate money on U.S. elections and the impact that these corporate-funded ad campaigns have on our elected officials.
Offering various perspectives from both sides of the aisle, “Dark Money” examines the abuses of political campaign finance laws in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Committee.
Described as a "political thriller” and “harrowing portrait of democracy under threat,” the movie takes viewers to Montana, where an intrepid local journalist, John Adams, follows the money behind the influx of shadowy corporate-funded ads. His story intersects with Montana state representative John Ward, running for re-election, who finds himself suddenly facing a vicious smear campaign in leaflets attacking his credibility.
The ads are issued by a mysterious organization, with no apparent direct connection to his opponent. So what is their purpose? This award-winning independent film explores the many perspectives from both sides of the aisle regarding dark money donations.
Following the screening, there will be a live discussion with the former Chairman of the Federal Elections Committee (FEC) Trevor Potter, who is a leading expert in campaign finance and president of the Campaign Legal Center (www.campaignlegal.org). The discussion will be moderated by Rappahannock resident Ann Crittenden, author and former New York Times economics reporter.
Shown broadly throughout the United States on television and at leading film festivals, “Dark Money” is now being presented by the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (www.raac.org) and the Stone Hill Theater Foundation in Flint Hill (www.stonehillfoundation.org). This Film-Talkback screening is free and open to the public.
Reservations are required for this outdoor event to limit attendance and ensure ample space for physical distancing. RSVP for yourself and guests by going to: www.raac.org/darkmoney. Bring your printed tickets on Sept. 12 for admission.
Due to COVID-19, we will require masks and request that you maintain physical distancing for everyone’s protection. Bring a flashlight and a blanket along with your masks. Low-profile lawn chairs are okay. And then enjoy a fascinating evening under the stars! Just in case, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. is our rain date.
This Film-Talkback event is co-sponsored by the Stone Hill Theatrical Foundation which is offering its beautiful outdoor amphitheater and movie equipment for this community event. The foundation promotes community engagement through citizen theater, philanthropic events and spectacles.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 (Rain date Sept. 13) at 7 p.m.
Location: Stone Hill Amphitheater, 40 Spring Wish Lane, Flint Hill
Masks required. RSVP at: www.raac.org/darkmoney.