"Holly on Ice"

"Holly on Ice" by Cathy Suiter

 Cathy Suiter

"Unpredictable and Unforgettable," a new show at Middle Street Gallery in the Town of Washington, features the unpredictable glass artworks of Maureen Storey and the unforgettable hometown Virginia remembrances of oil painter Cathy Suiter.

The show runs from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 22, 2023. Also on view will be the works of other members of the nonprofit cooperative of painters, sculptors and photographers.

"Clownfish"

"Clownfish" by Maureen Storey

