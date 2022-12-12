"Unpredictable and Unforgettable," a new show at Middle Street Gallery in the Town of Washington, features the unpredictable glass artworks of Maureen Storey and the unforgettable hometown Virginia remembrances of oil painter Cathy Suiter.
The show runs from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 22, 2023. Also on view will be the works of other members of the nonprofit cooperative of painters, sculptors and photographers.
Storey, a scientist by training, frequently experiments with new techniques in glass. “My excitement for creating art with glass stems from the unpredictability of how the glass transforms during its journey toward its destination,” she said in a statement. “I create glass art to share and reflect emotion, movement, and my interpretation of the world around me. My deep vessels, bowls and plates stand alone as works of art, yet each one is functional.”
Suiter's paintings range from realistic still lifes to more impressionistic landscapes and nostalgic
small-town settings, often recalling the work of the American realist painter Edward Hopper. “I love to portray transparent and reflective objects as they challenge the eye of the observer,” Suiter said. When she moved to Warrenton some years ago, Suiter said, “I fell in love with the area, as it was so like my prior home of rural West Virginia. The comforting mountains, sleepy small towns, and refreshing waterways inspire my painting.”
Middle Street Gallery is now at 311 Gay St., lower level, with an entrance on Main Street The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
