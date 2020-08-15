Effective Sept. 1, veteran librarian Amanda Weakley will officially begin her position as Director of the Rappahannock County Public Library. Weakley has been serving as the interim director since former director David Shaffer relocated to Fairfax County.
“It is my great pleasure to announce that Amanda Weakley has accepted the Board of Trustees’ offer,” wrote President Victoria Fortuna in an email to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors. “Please join me in congratulating Amanda!”
“Working at the Rappahannock County Library since 2011 has been a pleasure,” Weakley said to this newspaper.
“I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Trustees, library staff, and Rappahannock community to advance the great work of the library. My goal is to continue enhancing library services and programs while maintaining our welcoming atmosphere. I am particularly excited to embrace new technological applications and lead during a time of building expansion.”
Weakley said she is also excited to work with patrons and local organizations to ensure that the library meets and exceeds the needs of the community
“The library is more than a collection of books (although I am proud of our book collection), it is very much a community center that evolves and grows with the community around it,” Weakley said.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.