David Jeck Jr. was so close to achieving a lifelong dream of managing his own restaurant before having it stolen after tragically passing away.
Jeck Jr., 28, who died Dec. 6 after bleeding to death internally from an unknown cause, had just purchased Sperryville’s popular Headmaster’s Pub from owner Cliff Miller IV. A classically trained chef with a deep passion for the culinary arts, Jeck Jr. was set to take over the restaurant as its owner and head chef in the final days of 2021, according to his father David Jeck Sr.
“David was so excited about it. I mean, it was kind of a dream come true … we were all geared up for it, clearly it didn't happen,” Jeck Sr. said. Miller did not return requests for comment for this report, and the status of the pub’s current ownership is not clear.
The elder Jeck, who’s superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, said his son was hoping to revamp the pub’s menu by adding a few more affordable options to attract a different clientele. One idea was a $5 cheeseburger, according to his younger brother Caleb Jeck.
Affordability and accessibility were both central to Jeck Jr.’s mission as a chef, his dad said.
Jeck Jr. wanted Headmaster’s to become a restaurant that could attract those looking for a fine dining experience, but also one where patrons could grab a quality, yet affordable, burger and a cold beer after playing a round of golf on the Schoolhouse Nine, the elder Jeck said.
He was a firm believer in the smashburger, according to Caleb Jeck, who reminisced about how Jeck Jr. would sautee the beef with onions to perfection.
Jeck Jr. grew up in Marshall but spent lots of time in Rappahannock County and at the pub playing golf with his dad and brother. He was a graduate of William Monroe High School in Stanardsville and the New England Culinary Institute where he was recognized as the most outstanding student in his graduating class, according to his obituary.
He started out as a waiter, his brother said, before making his way up the culinary ladder and working for fine dining restaurants in Northern Virginia and in South Carolina where he served under an award-winning chef.
Most recently, he worked at Marshall’s Field and Main, one of the highest rated restaurants in Northern Virginia, where he convinced the owner that they needed to place a few affordable items on the menu to attract customers. Jeck Jr. went on to create a burger that became the restaurant's most popular menu item, according to Jeck Sr.
Jeck Jr. was a creative chef, his brother said. Many of his signature dishes were riffs on meals he grew up enjoying with the family that had a unique flair. Caleb Jeck’s favorite dish of his brother’s was a chicken pot pie he made for them in the past. He was also a painstakingly meticulous cook, his dad said. Jeck Jr. was known for tossing out gnocchi if an error was made during preparation.
A man of God, Jeck Jr. looked out for his fellow restaurant staffers. He even quit a handful of gigs because he felt others were being mistreated by management, according to his dad.
“David used to say, ‘The most important person in the kitchen is the dishwasher … if something goes wrong with the dishwasher, then everything is going to get screwed up,’” Jeck Sr. said.
To Caleb Jeck, his brother’s “second-to-none” work ethic was an endless source of inspiration.
“He was really, really excited to be able to serve this community and call this place home,” Caleb Jeck said. “I just think that it sucks that it didn’t work out because I think he had finally made it to the point where he wasn’t on the line for 50 hours a week anymore. He wasn’t cooking somebody else’s menu. He finally had his own opportunity.”