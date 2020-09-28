‘Over the last couple of years it’s turned into more of a business because there’s a demand for it’
While he certainly qualifies for one or more creative titles, Todd Suits prefers people not refer to him as an artist or carver.
“The main focal point is the chainsaw itself,” explains the 38-year-old professional logger. “A lot of people call them artists, but all the guys I know prefer the term ‘chainsaw carver.’ And that’s just where you make things with a chainsaw, although everybody’s style varies a bit.”
The bearded man’s roots on his mother’s side run deep in Rappahannock, although he grew up in Culpeper. When he was a young boy his dad sold his handmade birdhouses out of the Sperryville Emporium. He motions further up the road to add, “My aunt and uncle had the Rosebud Cottages up here in the late 90s. So I’ve been up here a good part of my life.”
When he’s not tromping around in the woods, that is.
Todd has been logging — Virginia and West Virginia mostly — since 2004, the last seven years for a land clearing outfit in Winchester.
“So playing with the saw was just a side thing,” he recalls. “It’s kind of been a hobby. I’ve been chainsaw carving for about eight years, maybe a little bit more. Over the last couple of years it’s turned into more of a business because there’s a demand for it.”
To the extent that Todd and his longtime partner, Rachael Douthat, had earlier contemplated opening up a shop at this very location you find them now — 11807 Lee Highway, a mile or so from the entrance to Shenandoah National Park — to display the couple’s wide variety of woodcrafts.
“We looked at this store about four years ago and we were going to start it then but we had little Colton come along, so that put it off,” he says of the couple’s 3-year-old son, who is the younger brother of Bryce, age 9. “So this past spring, I guess back in February, we said you know what, let’s just try it. It was available, so we got it, we’ve been fixing it up, and we have a lot more to do.”
Rachael creates her share of woodcrafts and handmade gifts, walking sticks especially, that are available at Rugged Mountain Creations (she even painted the shop’s eye-catching sign, complete with a carved wooden chainsaw).
“We do a variety of woodworking, chainsaw carving, make birdhouses, squirrel feeders, walking sticks, dream catchers,” Todd rattles off. “And we have other people’s locally handmade goods here as well, kind of like a vendor/consignment type thing. We wanted someplace for not only us but for other people to have the opportunity to display their work.
“It all combines nicely to show the people traveling through things they wouldn’t normally see.”
Bryce, despite his young age, gets in on the act by fashioning colorful keychains. “And they both help varnish,” adds Rachael of their two boys. “They like to help.”
There’s certainly no shortage of woodcarvings to varnish.
“Beaver and bear are the most popular,” says Todd. “Every now and then somebody wants an eagle or a mountain man face. Uncle Sam is also popular.”
Rest assured, most of the carving details are raw cuts from chainsaw blades.
“I will use power chisels, sanders, things like that, but the majority — I’d say 85 to 90 percent of the work — is chainsaw carving. Some of it is all chainsaw carving with just a little bit of touchup, like sanding. ‘Sasquatch’ you kind of have to use the power chisels to shape the face a little better.”
It took Todd three hours to carve Bigfoot.
“My favorite most recently would have to be Sasquatch,” the logger says. “I’ve always had a fascination with Bigfoot and the local legends of it, stuff like that. I kind of got drawn to it.”
For customers who prefer custom carvings, Rachael will create virtually any style wooden sign and personal message, while Todd’s trusty chainsaws are game for all tasks.
“I always like something new, when somebody comes up with a challenge, something I haven’t made before,” he says. “That’s my favorite thing, to [carve] something new.”
Rugged Mountain Creations is located at 11807 Lee Highway in Sperryville and online at www.RuggedMountainCreations.com. Phone 540-987-3104 or email RuggedMountainVa@gmail.com.
