I have been following the articles concerning the memorial in the courthouse yard, i.e., whether it should be removed, changed or another one added. I thought I might share with the readers a couple of quotes that bear on this situation.
The first one is in a book that was published in 1949, and it concerns what the future might look like some 36 years into the future. It is George Orwell’s 1984. Here is the quote:
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
That book was published 71 years ago. To me, it is rather scary when I compare it to what is going on today. It seems fairly apparent that it is an attempt to change history.
But, you say, that is ancient history. What does it have to do with today? My answer is that it has everything to do with today. But, to bring the discussion up to date, here is a more recent observation by a learned man:
“We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations. They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.” (My emphasis added.)
These words were spoken in June 2020 by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, expressing his opposition to what the Brits call “the removal campaign.” I will leave you to ponder where the truth lies, pun intended.
Conflict of Interest?
On a final note, I think the argument that Supervisor Donehey should have recused herself from a vote concerning an individual or individuals who had a bite to eat in her restaurant is without merit. It is my understanding that the Board’s counsel was consulted before the vote, and he saw no reason for her to recuse herself. My point is, if you hold all of our supervisors and county officials to that level of conflict of interest you will have no citizen legislators. And you won’t deserve any. Take the good counselor’s advice and run with it. Stay safe and well.