So, here I am, on the 4th of July, peeling the last six apples from last year. I almost always wait too long to get my last apples of the year. Ideally, what I want is that last bushel of Yorks that the orchardist pulls from the tree. They have always been my favorite apples to keep over the winter.
Sometime late last fall Linda and I took a ride to see if we could find any good apples. We hit the jackpot. We drove over to Mr. James Jenkins’ orchards near Woodville. He had several large wooden boxes with some really nice apples. So, we got a bushel of mostly Yorks and Golden Delicious. They have kept very well in an old refrigerator. Our last apples are now in the oven in the middle of the Best Apple Cake Ever. I can’t wait for it to finish baking and Linda will drizzle some hot caramel and butter icing over it. Oh, the joy of living in the country.
Speaking of living in the country, it was always a contest to see if we could get a ripe tomato before the fourth of July. Well, we beat that goal by a good week and a half. The BLT’s have been scrumptious. We had some Sun Gold cherry tomatoes earlier than that, but they don’t cover my sandwich very well. My Early Girls came through, I am happy to report.
I hope your garden is doing well. As always, I jumped the gun a bit and had my frost problems, but I didn’t lose any tomatoes and the potatoes that were up only suffered minor damage. They are now beginning to fall over. They will be coming out soon. I pulled my onions yesterday, at least I pulled most of them. The first batch I planted didn’t come up as well as they should have.
I had similar problems with the green beans, peas and limas not coming up very well. A few people I talked to said they had problems with their early stuff. But all is fine now. The green beans are blooming and my corn has tassels on it. The beets have been wonderful and I will probably have to can a few pints next week. Linda isn’t as crazy about them as I am, so I put them in pint jars.
My sweet potatoes have started putting out their runners all over the raised bed. I was lucky to get them. When I went to the Co-op to get some, they were all sold out. They said people were buying them by the whole tray. I called my friend at Southern States in Front Royal, and she said she had a whole tub full of them. I immediately went over there and found they had the little “wet packs” of 25 slips to the package. I hadn’t seen any of those in a long time. My father used to buy our tomato plants like that. The good news is, they are only about a third of the cost of the ones in separate containers, and every one I planted lived.
I trust and hope you and yours are well. We are doing fine, just getting older and can’t seem to stand the heat of the day anymore. We try to get done what we have to do in the morning hours. I hope you had a great July 4th holiday. Stay well, and God bless.