This column is mostly reminiscing about the growing-up days here in Rappahannock County. My growing-up days were in the 1950’s, which means I was from 6 to 16 years of age. And, yes, that was a long time ago. But some things stand out that make you feel like you were blessed, even if at the time you didn’t know it and couldn’t appreciate it.
As it happens, I just finished a marvelous Sunday dinner that my wife cooked. It was just the two of us, and I asked her if Sunday dinner was a special time and special meal in her family. She replied with no hesitation that it certainly was.
And just so we are on the same page, dinner for most of my life has been that meal that you eat in the middle of the day. I know most people these days call their three squares breakfast, lunch and dinner. For me it was always breakfast, dinner and supper. During the week, supper was probably the biggest meal. I don’t remember lunch being a half a sandwich and some chips like it is now, but supper was the big meal Monday through Saturday.
And as all the TV chefs like to say today, the presentation of the Sunday dinner was different, as well. We had a big kitchen, and most of our meals were at the kitchen table, but not Sunday dinner. That was in the dining room. And if Grandaddy Lillard joined us, as he sometimes did, you sat still and quiet until he sat down and asked the blessing. Mom always looked so proud and happy when Grandaddy joined us for a meal.
One thing that still amazes me, and my bride just reminded me of it, was how my Mother was able to do all she did. To her, Sunday was the Lord’s day, and if she could make it happen . . . and she usually could . . . she and her kids were going to be in church and/or Sunday School on Sunday. With the last three of her children being boys, it wasn’t every Sunday that she could get us all corralled and washed up and get our best clothes on and get to the church on time. I don’t like to admit this, but I was not the easiest one to handle when it was time to go to church. I am proud to say I have improved in that area somewhat.
And when I say I don’t know how my Mother did all she had to do on Sunday, I mean if we were having the typical fried chicken Sunday dinner, she was up at daylight, cutting up chicken and making dough for the biscuits and peeling potatoes and doing as much of the meal preparation as she could before she stopped everything and got dressed and got us all ready for church.
I have told you before how hard she worked in our home, but I will tell you once again. I still stand amazed at all she was able to do. From keeping a proper house and home for her husband and family, raising a large family, giving the Lord His due on Sunday and still trying to help out in her community (Ladies Auxiliary, etc.). She left us in 1999 at the age of 94, and I still miss her every day.
My wish for you is that you have some good memories of your growing-up years. My memories help to keep me anchored in knowing who I am and where I came from. They are instrumental in reminding me of the difference between right and wrong, and being responsible for my actions, and showing respect and dignity for all people. I did not realize in my younger days how blessed I was to be growing up in Rappahannock County. But I know it now. And I will never forget it or take it for granted. Be careful and stay safe out there.