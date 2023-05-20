It just does not seem like a month since I wrote my last article on the trials and tribulations of the early gardener, but it has been, and I had said I would let you know how my garden made it through all the on-again, off-again frosty mornings.
The answer is, after several restless nights, it is doing pretty well.
I had six nice tomato plants that I put in the ground not too long after I put in my potatoes, but they were protected from the get-go with a Wall of Water or Towers of Water or whatever you want to call the early season planting aid that has double-walled cylinders that you fill with water and put around your plants. They have worked very well for me. The only danger is that if you leave them on too long the plant can become a bit spindly from not getting the full sun during the day.
The biggest problem I had was what to do about my potato patch. I had three pretty rows of Kennebecs up through the ground and they were calling for frost four or five nights in succession. Linda has three or four old sheets and blankets that she uses when she cleans out her flower beds. I took three of those and stretched them across my one complete raised bed of potatoes. My raised beds are about four feet by twenty-four feet. My garden looked like I had army cots stretched from one end to the other.
The best news is, it worked pretty well. A couple of anxious potatoes that tried to stick their heads out from under the cover got a little brown around the edges, but nothing fatal. And like the tomatoes, being under the cover for as long as they were, they were a little spindly. But it has been about a week now since I uncovered them, and they are bulking up very well. And, oh yeah, the Colorado potato bugs are back. But I have something to take care of them.
After replanting the beets a couple of times, I now can say for certain, that I have a few beets up, but they are pretty small. I love those things when they are fresh and first get big enough to eat. We have been enjoying garden leaf lettuce, radishes and a good crop of asparagus. But this is probably my last year for peas. And, yes, I have said that before. I just cannot have any luck with them. I plan to get my little tiller out tomorrow and till at least two more raised beds and see if I can’t get some beans and corn started. After that, the next thing to go into the ground will be my sweet potatoes. I hope I have the same good luck I did last year with them.
And that about does it for the garden report. I hope you are having some luck with your garden. This year we have one little bunny rabbit hopping around in the backyard. He likes to hide in the tall grass where I store my tomato cages. I don’t think he can get in the garden, but he is small and wouldn’t eat too much, anyway.
Finally, if you grow them, it is about time to get your elephant ears in the ground. They remind me of home when I was a kid. My mother always had some. And speaking of mothers, I hope all the mothers out there had a wonderful Mother’s Day. I know they deserved it. And I can say that with certainty about the ones in my life. God bless.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...