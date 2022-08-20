road-mist-story.jpg
By Luke Christopher

I have just returned from a week on the Atlantic shore. To be more specific, our family had its yearly vacation at Chincoteague and Assateague. The small town of Chincoteague has, in the last several years, been discovered by a lot of families looking for a vacation spot. It is very crowded.  Even the local ice cream parlor had a line around the block with people waiting for their turtle sundae or their dirt and worms sundae. One little place on the side of the road where Linda and I stopped to get a crab cake told us there was an hour and a half wait.  

I have been trying to remember when I first saw the ocean and the beach. I have come to believe it was after I was out of high school and on my own. It fascinated me when I first saw it; it still does. When we discussed among the family what we would do each day of our vacation, my vote was always the same. I wanted to go to the beach. I don’t even have to get in the water. Just being there is almost surreal. All that sand and all that water, and the waves constantly slapping against the shore. To me, it is spectacular and this old mountain boy just loves it. And the fact that the grandkids seem to be able to entertain themselves for hours, just adds to it. And I get to watch them play and laugh with their cousins. Why wouldn’t I enjoy it?

