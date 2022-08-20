I have just returned from a week on the Atlantic shore. To be more specific, our family had its yearly vacation at Chincoteague and Assateague. The small town of Chincoteague has, in the last several years, been discovered by a lot of families looking for a vacation spot. It is very crowded. Even the local ice cream parlor had a line around the block with people waiting for their turtle sundae or their dirt and worms sundae. One little place on the side of the road where Linda and I stopped to get a crab cake told us there was an hour and a half wait.
I have been trying to remember when I first saw the ocean and the beach. I have come to believe it was after I was out of high school and on my own. It fascinated me when I first saw it; it still does. When we discussed among the family what we would do each day of our vacation, my vote was always the same. I wanted to go to the beach. I don’t even have to get in the water. Just being there is almost surreal. All that sand and all that water, and the waves constantly slapping against the shore. To me, it is spectacular and this old mountain boy just loves it. And the fact that the grandkids seem to be able to entertain themselves for hours, just adds to it. And I get to watch them play and laugh with their cousins. Why wouldn’t I enjoy it?
I did have one costly miscue. I tried to get my bride to join me in the water and she had about decided she didn’t need to do that. Where we were that day, there was a bit of an incline from our chairs and umbrellas to the water’s edge. And the tide was coming in pretty strong. When I couldn’t coax her into the water, I just said come on, it will be fun. And I marched into the surf.
I didn’t get very far when I turned around and said come on in, the water’s great. About that time a wave slapped me on the back and I lost my balance. As I tried to right myself, I got hit again. And again. By this time, I was on my hands and knees, trying to get up, waves pouring over my head and my daughter decided I needed some help. I probably did. I went down one last time before we were able to get me on my feet, and then I realized I hadn’t taken off my new hearing aids. I reached up to feel for them, but it was too late. Now, out there in the Atlantic Ocean, there is a crab or a dolphin enjoying wonderful hearing.
Towards the end of the week, the old folks had had enough fun and we decided to come home a day early. We packed up and left Saturday morning, hoping to miss some of the Bay Bridge traffic. We did very well with the bridge, and even stopped and got a couple of cantaloupes at a farmers stand on the side of the road. However, even though it was Saturday, we ran into a backup on the Beltway at I-270. Not to be deterred, and having worked in the Bethesda/Rockville area for years, I took a shortcut on Old Georgetown Pike and came out on River Road and then back to the Beltway and the traffic was moving again. When we were about to jump on I-66, there was a flashing traffic sign saying left two lanes blocked on I-66 due to a wreck. Again, we just continued down the Beltway to Route 50, and came up to Centreville and back on I-66 and safely home.
I checked the rain gauge when we got home and saw that we had received 2 inches of rain. I was grateful for that. We are still trying to catch up with our chores, but we will keep at it. Maybe I will get the truck cleaned out by next summer.
