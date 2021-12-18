Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I thought it very interesting to read last weeks’ story about the Board of Supervisors meeting. Particularly the part about the reappointment of a member of the Community Services Board. Some of the people on the BOS have a strange interpretation of the meaning of the First Amendment.
Full disclosure here: I do not know Eve Brooks and I know even less about whether or not she should have been reappointed. What I do know is this. The First Amendment protects your freedom of speech. You and I can stand up and give our opinion just about anywhere there is room enough for a small soapbox.
That does not mean, however, that what I say on that soapbox can’t come back to bite me on the backside. Whether I like it or not, I may very well have to face some consequences if I run around saying things about everybody under the sun. One example that comes to mind is a previous president’s reference to those rural men and women who, as he said, “cling to their guns and bibles.” Even though he wasn’t running for president after he said that, I would not be surprised if a few of the good ole boys and girls in the country held those remarks against the lady who was running to replace him.
To say that you can’t hold somebody responsible for what they so clearly state in the public arena because it violates their First Amendment rights is just flat wrong. The First Amendment gives you and I the right to say what we want. It does not protect us, nor should it, from the consequences of what we say. If that were true, you could say anything outrageous and untrue about anybody you wanted to, with no fear of being charged with slander.
And don’t try to claim that what you put in an email and send through the internet is private. That is laughable. Talk to some of the people whose “private” emails and other communications are being subpoenaed by the U.S. House of Representatives committee looking into what happened on Jan. 6 on the mall and at the Capitol.
The First Amendment, much like the Second Amendment, is a beautiful thing. But if you think it means you can say anything you want about anything and anybody you want and you can never be held accountable for your words, you are badly mistaken. And finally, while my pickup truck is old with over 100,000 miles on it, it is not rusty, thank you.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...