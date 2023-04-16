road-mist-story.jpg
By Luke Christopher

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

I had about decided the readers of this column didn’t want to read again about my early attempts to start my garden. Then, a good friend asked me when she was going to be able to read how my garden was coming along. And, yes, I know I just about always jump the gun and end up having to bear the chilly consequences of that action, but the good news is this: So far, so good.  

Tags

Recommended for you