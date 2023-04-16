Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I had about decided the readers of this column didn’t want to read again about my early attempts to start my garden. Then, a good friend asked me when she was going to be able to read how my garden was coming along. And, yes, I know I just about always jump the gun and end up having to bear the chilly consequences of that action, but the good news is this: So far, so good.
It is cold and rainy here today, but I decided to quit moping around and go out for my daily check to see what was trying to stick its head through the ground. I am writing this on Good Friday, the 7th of April, and have just come in from the garden with the best news. My potatoes are up. Now, for the record, the Kennebecs went into the ground March 21. That seemed early at the time, but my dad always said you should get your potatoes in the ground by St. Patrick’s Day. The other little stuff was planted at the same time, and it has been up about a week or so. That would be the onions, lettuce, radishes, and peas.
When I planted everything, it was a bit too early for beets, but I had a large amount of leftover seed, so I put some in the ground. Then, I walked on them, as my in-laws always told me you should do. There is still a tiny question mark as to whether the little green slips in the beet rows are beets, or more chickweed. But I’ll keep watching. And hoping. And I am also hoping that the thirty-something degrees they are calling for the next couple of nights, stays above freezing. That’s the chance we early gardeners take.
Again, this year, I tried to prune my one apple tree. I am happy to say I have a few blooms on it, and hope they turn into apples. Last year I had a few apples, but many of them just dropped off the tree when they were about as big as a small grape. I am certainly doing something wrong. I just haven’t been able to find out what it is.
The pruning job was not without some excitement, however. I was using an eight-foot step ladder and the long-handled loppers to do some of the pruning. The loppers require the use of both hands and the ground around the apple tree is not exactly flat, and before I knew what was happening, the ladder was falling sideways. I remember trying to catch hold of a limb, but that didn’t work. The next thing I remember was my bride asking me if I needed some help getting up.
Apparently, I told her I could get up by myself, but I don’t remember that part. After making it into the house I found my head must have hit the ground a pretty good lick. I was missing both of my hearing aids. Luckily, I went back out to the scene of the crime and was able to find both of them. There is just so much stuff to keep up with when you get old. I was to discover the next day that I had a few bruises, but nothing major. I guess having a hard head has its advantages.
For those of you who celebrate it, I hope you had a wonderful Easter. It is a good time to remember all our blessings and, most importantly, our Risen Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. God bless.
