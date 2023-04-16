20230408_112807.jpg

Star Belson of ODH holds up a trophy plate.

 Photos by Chris Doxzen

The Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point this past weekend at Ben Venue Farm was nothing short of spectacular, an extraordinary celebration of the athleticism of horse and rider, not to mention a celebration of gifted and seasoned tailgate aficionados.

Considered by steeplechase horsemen the “pre-Gold Cup Gold Cup,” the Ben Venue races are a major bookend of the region’s social calendar.

2023 Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point

Tags

Recommended for you