The Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point this past weekend at Ben Venue Farm was nothing short of spectacular, an extraordinary celebration of the athleticism of horse and rider, not to mention a celebration of gifted and seasoned tailgate aficionados.
Considered by steeplechase horsemen the “pre-Gold Cup Gold Cup,” the Ben Venue races are a major bookend of the region’s social calendar.
Debbie Massie with her daughter Caroline Massie-DeJarnette and Debbie’s grandson Hugh
Audrey Hillstrom donning a classic race chapeau
Anne Canby and Peter Bresnan with Irwin and Beth Opitz
What is now Ben Venue was once called Gaines Cross Roads, located at the intersection of the Warrenton-Thornton Gap Turnpike (now U.S. Route 211) and Richmond Road (Route 729). The impressive brick house there, also called “Ben Venue,” was built in 1844 by William V. Fletcher.
Ben Venue Farm is also the favorite location of Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department annual Fourth of July Celebration that doubles as a critical fundraiser for the organization.
The crowd, in break out numbers, the weather splendid and nearly 100 entries vying for the $65,000 purses, brought in the heavy hitters from Eclipse Award steeplechaser, nine National Steeplechase Association (NSA) titlists and a hall-of-famer.
This marks the first time NSA races have been embedded into a Virginia point-to-point program and livestreamed.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...