German exchange students volunteering at the Rappahannock Food Pantry and enjoying pantry manager Mimi Forbes' macaroni and cheese dish and this columnist's Fenway Park hot dogs for a well deserved lunch break.
The German exchange students, hosted by welcoming Rappahannock County residents, filled their week peppered with wonderful activities from tours of Eldon Farms and Waterpenny Farm; walking tours of Sperryville, Little Washington, and Old Town Warrenton; shadowing students at Rappahannock High School; eating breakfast at IHOP; bowling; volunteering at the Rappahannock Food Pantry; sorting rubber ducks for SperryFest; and on the hottest of days, enjoying the Country Cafe Pit Stop’s marvelous ice cream sundaes.
Some lovely ladies enjoyed an opportunity to wear Kentucky Derby style feathered hats and savor delicious foods at tailgates festooned with hunt themes at the Old Dominion Hunt’s Ben Venue Point to Point. Additional activities this week include trips to Charlottesville, Washington, D.C. and a hike up our gorgeous White Oak Canyon.
They might sleep the whole plane ride home :).
We loved having all of you – you are truly a delightful group of teenagers and you are welcome back here anytime!
