Long ago it seems, this author, planning her wedding venue, looked at a barn — a renovated 300-year-old Rappahannock dairy barn. My fiance at the time, a country Culpeper man, looked at me with a quizzical smile and said, “Honey, a barn?”

Well, fast forward to Jimmy and Beth Swindler’s magical 200-year-old barn in Laurel Mills, now restored and looking grand for up to 12 events per year of up to 150 people. Wow. What a great place to celebrate a special event.

