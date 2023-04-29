Long ago it seems, this author, planning her wedding venue, looked at a barn — a renovated 300-year-old Rappahannock dairy barn. My fiance at the time, a country Culpeper man, looked at me with a quizzical smile and said, “Honey, a barn?”
Well, fast forward to Jimmy and Beth Swindler’s magical 200-year-old barn in Laurel Mills, now restored and looking grand for up to 12 events per year of up to 150 people. Wow. What a great place to celebrate a special event.
Yesiree, what a gorgeous venue for a wedding, a reunion, a Sweet 16 — you name it.
The property consists of 50 heavenly acres, all in conservation easement, oodles of places for photo ops, including a lovely pergola, the rushing Thornton River, quiet woods and open spaces, wildlife in abundance. And the pièce de résistance is naturally Jimmy and Beth’s extraordinary hospitality.
The property has been in Beth’s family for many a year. Now Beth and Jimmy own the pretty land and country house where they raised both their children, Trey and Addie.
In fact, it was Addie's wedding several years ago, which took place in the barn that became the inspiration for future venues.
Anyone familiar with this amazing Rappahannock couple, knows Jimmy’s in the dictionary under “unbridled enthusiasm.” He’s a former Rappahannock County High School principal who was Rappahannock News Citizen of the Year in 2017.
Beth is a sign language interpreter in the public school system and gifted artist and craftswoman. Her workshop will have most workshop aficionados drooling: the tools, the equipment, sheer size of the space inside the barn. Yep, she’s talented. In fact, she did much of the interior barn decorating from handmade hanging lamps and glass suncatchers made out of colored bottle ends engraved into the wood sidings, along with suncatchers from the late Eric Kvarnes.
The ambiance is breathtaking: sunshine streaming through large oversized barn windows, the intimate size of the event space, and the surroundings. A total captivation.
DJ’s will appreciate the acoustics for music, and there is ample parking.
In future weeks, they hope to complete their brochures and deliver them to local businesses.
The venue will be rented in 2023 for $4,000 and will increase to $5,000 next year with the additional renovations planned.
The venue is set up a la carte, if you will. Meaning music, catering, libations, porta potties, tables, chairs and dishware will be provided by the renters.
Jimmy Swindler’s father, the late Jim Swindler of Sperryville, often reminded his son: “If you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life.”
Beth and Jimmy live by this mantra. Good luck to both of you.
