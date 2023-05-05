Our Town RAAC Theatre

The cast of “Our Town,” which will have its final performance this Sunday (May 7).

 E Raymond Boc

This past week, the Little Washington Theater was host to Hollywood luminaries – the likes of Paul Newman, Eva St. John, Hal Holbrook, Helen Hunt, Henry Fonda, Montgomery Clift, Orson Welles and more.

They all performed – albeit in spirit – perhaps using local actors as vessels in “Our Town,” a three-act play created by American playwright Thornton Wilder in 1938. 

