This past week, the Little Washington Theater was host to Hollywood luminaries – the likes of Paul Newman, Eva St. John, Hal Holbrook, Helen Hunt, Henry Fonda, Montgomery Clift, Orson Welles and more.
They all performed – albeit in spirit – perhaps using local actors as vessels in “Our Town,” a three-act play created by American playwright Thornton Wilder in 1938.
Orson, Paul, et al, performed over the years in what is described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written." It presents the fictional American town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
The drama won a Pulitzer and is performed worldwide. The theme crosses languages, cultures, geography, politics – every conceivable boundary and barrier. It speaks to the simplicity and beauty and tragedy of everyday life, celebrating universal truths, savoring the importance of embracing a seizing of the day. Carpe Diem.
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community outdid themselves with this one. Andy Platt directed this production with an assist from Mike Mahoney.
The cast, crew, and myriad volunteers revealed the underbelly of a tiny dew drop village, in the everyday life of its residents.
Wilder's writing of “Our Town” employed a metatheatrical style. He used the Stage Manager role, played by Hugh Hill, to narrate the story and also to appear as several different characters.
Grover’s Corners has a beating heart that will resonate through the ages. You will laugh, you will cry and you will walk away knowing that you’ve just experienced a profound, yet simple, truth to hopefully carry with you throughout the rest of your life.
Carpe Diem.
“Our Town”:The final performance is Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. at the RAAC Community Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. Tickets are $17.85 if purchased in advance here; $20 at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended to guarantee a seat.
