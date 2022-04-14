February 9, 1961
RCHS to publish Annual Yearbook
For the first time in many years, the students of Rappahannock County High School are publishing an annual yearbook as they begin a new era in a new school. The annual will be named “The Rappsody,” at the suggestion of Miss Lourena Zinn, a teacher and adviser. Copies of the book are available to the public at a cost of $2. Orders must be placed within the next two weeks and payment must accompany the order.
Promoted to Star Scouts
Page Moffett and Frank Moffett of Boy Scout Troop 64 Washington were promoted from First Class Scouts to Star Scouts Saturday. A reviewing board made up of Mr. W.C. Campbell, Judge Raynor Snead and Rev. Dabney Carr reviewed the merit badge awards of the Scouts before promoting them.
Garden Club to meet
The regular February meeting of the Rappahannock Garden Club will be held at the home of Mrs. W.C. Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Mrs. W.R. Williamson, chairman, will give a talk on “Growing Perennials From Seed.” Members are asked to bring seed catalogs.
January 16, 1986
Artist wins grant
The Rappahannock County School Board announced on Jan. 14 during its regular monthly meeting that local artist Dan Lewis will conduct an intensive 20-day visual arts demonstration at the elementary school this spring under the school’s gifted and talented program. Payment for this project will come from a $1,650 grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and from matching funds from a portion of the school’s budget earmarked for the special program. Mr. Lewis, who owns the Middle Street Gallery in Washington, has a background in both commercial and visual art.
Ocean-going yacht anchored in Rappahannock
Hemmed in by the rolling hills of Rappahannock in an old hay barn lies the battered relic of a once proud ocean-going sailing yacht. John Cadwalader’s life changed considerably when he left the sea and returned to life of agriculture near Woodville. His interest in boats culminated in the purchase of the 31-foot yacht Altair, which now nestles in a sea of hay, surrounded by assorted carriages, an ancient Case tractor and various farm machines.
Council awards permit for building
An application for a special use permit was awarded to Dr. Werner Krebser and Dr. Jerry Martin for their planned office building on Gay Street during the regular Town Council meeting Jan. 8. A special use permit had previously been granted to the Krebser-Martin partnership in November but was rescinded because of an advertising error regarding the lot number.