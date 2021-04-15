July 21, 1960
Irvin O. Wolf, of Woodville, has been appointed Sales Representative for the Daffin Manufacturing Company, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a division of the Daffin Corporation, manufacturers of mobile feed processing plants, according to an announcement made by Herbert D. Schell, Mobile Sales Manager. Wolf, who was formerly self-employed as a livestock farmer and orchardist in Woodville, will represent the mobile mill firm in the southern portion of West Virginia and the western part of Virginia.
John S. Browning, J. Ricard Latham and C. E. Johnson, Jr., of the Rappahannock County Electoral Board met Tuesday evening at Rappahannock County High School for the purpose of electing a School Board member from Jackson and Piedmont Districts.
Reelected to the board were Irving R. Kilby from Piedmont and Ralph H. Rowzie from Jackson. Each will serve a term of four years.
Recent, new and renewing subscribers to the Rappahannock News are George J. Bentley, Mrs. Moffett Pullen. Mrs. Walter Saunders, Mrs. Robert H. Jenkins, George Baldwin, Mrs. C. H. Cloud, Charles Bowling, Mrs. Charles Corder, Mrs. Arthur Hitt, Mrs. John A. Keyser, M. C. Gore, Henry A. Brown, L. B. Stuart, Mrs. Silas Beahm and Mrs. William Litsey.
July 11, 1985
Mrs. W.M. Fletcher, better known as Mattie Ball, added some Rappahannock flavor to NBC’s Today Show on Friday, July 5 when information on her and her recipes were used during a feature on a new cookbook. Mrs. Fletcher lives in Washington.
Mrs. Fletcher was not overly impressed by the national attention. “I was never in the public eye when I was young, and I don’t see any need to be in the public eye now,” Mrs. Fletcher said.
The Rappahannock Sheriff’s Department vehicles now have blue emergency lights instead of red. The change was made in response to a law passed by the General Assembly during its last session.
The Sheriff Department vehicles have the blue flashing light on top, but will continue to have red flashing lights in the cars’ grills. Sheriff John H. Woodward said that he expects the change to help his deputies stop motorists.
Eric Heflin, formerly of the Front Royal Police Department, joined the Rappahannock Sheriff’s Department as a deputy on July 1. He served in the Army’s military police before beginning work as a Front Royal policeman in 1981. He has received specialized training in arson detection, physical evidence collection and homicide investigation. Heflin is 26, and he lives with his wife in Chester Gap.
July 19, 2000
Rappahannock Democrats ventured into cyberspace this week with the launch of www.RappDems.org. In announcing the completion of the Web site, committee chair Meredith Gorfein said, “This site is everything we hoped for. Its link page is comprehensive, with links to the Robb and Gore campaigns, links to local community Web site, and, of course, links to specific issue-oriented sites which are important to all of us as citizens and voters.”
Mary Ann Kuhn, owner of Middleton Inn in Washington, recently received the prestigious Four Diamond AAA Award for superior accommodations and excellent service for 2000, the second year in a row, from Garvin Kissinger, managing director of AAA Mid-Atlantic. Only three percent of the 25,000 AAA-rated lodgings in the nation attain Four Diamond ranking. The highly esteemed award was presented at the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC.
Washington Town Council member and Wastewater Study Committee chairman Charlie Tompkins abruptly left last Wednesday’s Town Council meeting after a four-to-two vote killed the long standing committee. Mr. Tompkins departure was reminiscent of Vice Mayor Steve Critzer’s walkout in April, after the Town Council vetoed the purchase of a 21-acre parcel that was to have been used for an additional town well or for the siting of a town septic field.
