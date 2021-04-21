November 17, 1960
Washington Rescue Squad met Thursday, Nov. 10 and reorganized under the name of Rappahannock Rescue Squad since it covers a greater part of the county. The captain, Frank Huff, presided at the meeting with 11 members present. A 1961 Ford station wagon, fully equipped for use as an ambulance, has been ordered and delivery is expected this week. A loan has been secured for the purchase of the vehicle.
Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Critzer, Mr. and Mrs. J. Newbill Miller of Washington, Va., Mr. and Mrs. James F. Massie of Amissville and Mr. and Mrs. T. C. Lea Jr. of Richmond attended the VPI-George Washington football game Friday evening at Griffith Stadium after being dinner guests at the O’Donnels’ in Washington, D. C.
Miss Mary Norman Davis was honored Sunday with a birthday dinner Sunday given by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George H. Davis Jr., at their home, Evergreen. Besides the family, Dr. and Mrs. G. H. Davis of Warrenton and Mr. and Mrs. B. R. Cox were guests.
October 31, 1985
Jimmy Hitt and Ruby Grave will not be allowed to operate a towing service and wrecking yard in Castleton. The Rappahannock Board of Zoning Appeals made that decision during its meeting on Oct. 23 after an hour of discussion. Hitt and Grave would have operated the business on Route 626 near Hope Hill Baptist Church. They requested a special use permit to store not more than five cars at a time behind a garage.
Three Rappahannock County 4-H volunteers were honored at a luncheon at the Northern District 4-H Educational Center on Oct. 16. Marsha Thompson was honored for her leadership, Jennifer Gray was recognized for her work helping the 4-H in-school program and Toni Updike was honored for starting the Livestock Club five years ago with Randall Updike and David Thornhill.
Terry Waggener, a county stone mason, raised The Inn at Little Washington’s chimney nine feet. The extension was needed after The Inn’s expansion so the chimney will conform with building codes. Waggener said he will add a stone design to the chimney’s top.
November 1, 2000
Alma Viator and Ben Jones are both looking forward to “getting back home,” returning to the stage after many years and some very interesting detours. The Rappahannock couple, who will perform A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” at the Theatre at Washington, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 11 are both veterans of the theatre whose experiences in show business have led them into several careers.
On Oct. 12 the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) honored Rappahannock County residents. Thomas, Louise, Lindsey and Heidi Eastham, with the Bay Friendly Farm award for their conservation efforts on Rucker Farm. The 323-acre Rucker Farm operation includes 30 dairy goats, 44 cow/calf pairs, and a creamery were several types of cheeses are made and sold.
The Child Care and Learning Center will be holding the Fifth Annual Fall Auction and Party on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Barbara Scherer has donated a 1977 red Cadillac Eldorado convertible that is on display at the front of the Washington School for the next week.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.