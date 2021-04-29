May 26, 1960
Top scholastic honors at Rappahannock County High School have been awarded to Walter B. Kilby, valedictorian and Elizabeth Latham, salutatorian. Walter B., son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Kilby of Sperryville, is outstanding in 4-H Club work and is a member of the 4-H Honor Club and baseball team. He plans to attend the University of Richmond in the fall. Daughter of Mrs. Sarah Latham and the late A. C. Latham Jr., of Amissville, Elizabeth was editor of the school paper “The Panther’s Din” and a member of the Future Homemakers Club. In September she will enter Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg.
The Homemaker’s Club met with Miss Ruth Stevens Tuesday, May 17 with the following present: Mrs. Barbara Gentry, Mrs. Frank Carry, Mrs. Carl Howell, Mrs. J. P. Walters, Mrs. Lloyd Pullen, Mrs. Mark Harris, Mrs. Larry Welch, Miss Addie Boyd, Mrs. Paul Miller and Miss Anna Ruth Barnette. Mrs. Gentry assisted Miss Barnette with the demonstration on the use of accessories in interior decorating.
Workers for the Cancer Crusade are finishing up their drive for 1960. A good way to help fight cancer is with a check-up and a check. The following are the district chairmen: Hampton, Mrs. Wallace Critzer; Wakefield, Mrs. J. M. Settle and Mrs. Frank Cary; Piedmont and Hawthorne, Mrs. George Hawkins; Stonewall, Mrs. C. B. Johnson; Jackson, Mrs. S. D. Hutton.
May 16, 1985
The “First Washington’s Museum” was officially opened in 1970, although its founder, Ruby Jenkins, had been saving and collecting Rappahannock and Washington memorabilia ever since she was in the first grade. For 15 years, travelers have been visiting the museum to learn more about the county and town in general or to research a specific historical topic. The story of how the museum started and where the more than 5,000 pieces that Miss Jenkins displays in three rooms came from has led journalists to visit and write articles that become part of the museum’s publicity scrapbook.
Dogs wandering the streets of Washington have concerned the town council for years. During their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 8, council members decided to hold a public hearing next month on a dog ordinance written by a previous council. Mayor Peter Kramer said that the ordinance had been advertised several years ago, but there was no record of its passage by the council. The ordinance includes a provision for a $5 charge over the cost of keeping a dog that the owner would have to pay if his or her dog is caught roaming the streets.
One hundred students from the elementary and high school reading labs participated in the annual reading lab auction last week. The students wrote letters asking celebrities for items to “sell” at the auction. Clint Carlson was the happy high school bidder for a belt buckle sent by Mickey Gilley.
May 24, 2000
Members of the Washington High School Class of 1950 gathered for a 50th reunion, Saturday evening, May 13 at the Flint Hill Public House. Jo Ellen Worth Crane could not attend. Other members of the 1950 class were Lucy Mae Smith and Silas Martin. A memorial service for Lucy Mae and Silas was held during the reunion. The 15-member class was the last one to graduate from Washington High School. Some had attended all 12 years at this school.
Col. Robert Miko of Washington recently returned home following a reunion in Kunming, China with more than 300 American veterans and their Chinese allies for a time of reflection on their past experiences in the China-Burma-India theater during World War II. Col. Miko reports that the trip was just wonderful.
The United States Achievement Academy recently announced that Kathryn Wilson of Amissville has been recognized for her achievement as a National Leadership and Service Award winner. Wilson, who attends Rappahannock County High School, will appear in the United States Achievement Academy Official Yearbook, which is published nationally. Wilson, is the daughter of Charles and Robin Wilson of Amissville.
