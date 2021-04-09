Feb. 5, 1976
The old Amissville fire house will come tumbling down under the watchful eye of Cletus Printz, who is dismantling the structure for his son William Printz. He purchased the building from the Virginia Department of Highways, who have secured the right-of-way for dual laning Route 211 when funds are available. Mr. Printz had some help with the roof trusses, which blew over in the gusty winds over the weekend. A new fire house has been constructed and is in use at the carnival grounds property.
David J. Yokum has been appointed postmaster of Amissville, it has been announced by Francis X. Biglin, Regional Postmaster General for the Eastern Region of the U. S. Postal Service. Yokum was one of 12 postmasters appointed in the Eastern Region States of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The appointments, effective January 31, add to the increasing numbers of postmasters named by the U. S. Postal Service under the non-political merit system established by the Postal Reorganization Act of 1970.
Recommendations for appointments of postmasters are submitted by Regional Management Selection Boards, consisting of postal and non-postal members.
Yokum has been employed with the U. S. Postal Service for 14 years. During this time he has successfully worked in all phases of postal positions, clerk, city carrier, foreman of mails, route examiner, street supervisor, officer in charge and now postmaster.
Mr. Yokum plans to reside in Rappahannock County.
June 12, 1986
Mike Brown, owner of B and B Service Center on Rt. 211 just west of Washington, has opened a parts department in his station. Mr. Brown, well-known to Rappahannock residents for more than nine years, has become part of the National Automotive Parts Association dealer network.
The parts department will stock a full selection of replacement parts for farm equipment, as well as parts for domestic and foreign cars and trucks. Mr. Brown explained that “NAPA has always been big in parts for agricultural equipment, and we’re looking forward to meeting the needs of Rappahannock’s farmers.”
Donald Logan, market development representative from NAPA, is assisting Mr. Brown in getting the operation started. “We’re fortunate in finding Mike,” Mr. Logan said. “There’s no business (stocking replacement parts for farm machinery) between Culpeper and Front Royal, and he’s in an ideal location to serve Rappahannock County.”
The Small Farmer’s Market, formerly located at the Ice House in Washington, will open this Saturday at Faith Mountain in Sperryville, across from the Post Office.
Cheri and Martin Woodward, proprietors of Faith Mountain, graciously offered the homeless market their shady side veranda, and the market will occupy that space every Saturday from 10 to 6.
Now in its third season, the market opens with a good selection of fresh local produce: lettuce, peas, snow peas, spinach, radishes and broccoli.
The bakers will produce the old Farmers Market favorites, now packaged under the Farmer’s Market’s label, but baked at home with the same care and fresh ingredients as before.
The farmers are willing to consider suggestions and special orders. Talk to any of them at the stand during working hours, or call Joyce Abell, market manager, at 987-8408.
