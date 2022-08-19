Alexander and Eliza J. Cary built the store building around the late 19th century. When Alexander died, he willed the store to his wife, Eliza. On February 1,1915, Eliza left the store to her son, Frank H. Cary. It was known as the Alexander Cary Store. At some point, Frank H. Cary sold the store to Marvin Bradford Sr. He ran the store until he died in 1944. His son, Marvin “Boo” Bradford, Jr. and his wife Frances Bradford took over ownership. From 1946 -1966 Bradfords had “Toyland” upstairs from Thanksgiving through the Christmas season.
In 1975, the Bradfords opened the snack bar where the feed store was. In October of 1981 Bob and Sue Lane and Jean Lillard purchased the store. Jean Lillard purchased Lane's interest in the store several years later. Wilson and Jean Burke of Sperryville, rented the store from Jean until she sold the property to Jim Lum, the present owner.
May 2, 1974
New timbering in Rappahannock
A new type of logging operation is underway on Rappahannock’s Long Mountain. In only 12 working days, 35 acres of pine woodland were cleared and the entire crop of trees converted into chips. Dick Dost, from the Vienna-based equipment firm of Needham and Dost, is overseeing the project. He estimated that it’ll take two and a half months for his 12-man team to complete chipping the 200 acres assigned to them on the property of the late Frank McGee.
Farm fuel network to help local farmers
“Rappahannock County farmers who have been unable to find fuel for agricultural production through regular channels may contact this office,” said Mrs. Mary V. Updike, program assistant in charge of the Rappahannock County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
Town election on Tuesday
Washington residents will vote Tuesday for mayor and council members. Dorothy Davis, a former mayor, is running unopposed for that office. There are six candidates for the six council seats. Incumbent council candidates are Mrs. Edna Wayland and Mrs. Dorothy Hawkins. Peter Kramer, June Jordan and Charlie Jenkins are running for council for the first time. Mrs. Virginia G. Miller, who has served as acting mayor since former Mayor Andrew Kozik moved, is running for treasurer, a position she held prior to serving as acting mayor.
Nov. 18, 1992
Claim irritates council
The Washington Town Council returned yet again to Ms. Fredette Eagle’s claim to a portion of Wheeler Street at its meeting last Wednesday night. Mayor Dean Morehouse, his frustration obvious, said, “I do not want this to drag on. It is now November and so far we have not done squat.” Newbill Miller, his chair pushed away from the table, provided the lone voice counseling a slower pace. “Why are we in such a hurry to sue?” he added. Ms. Eagle owns two lots at the corner of Gay and Wheeler streets. Talking about the plat itself, town attorney Frank Reynolds said, “it creates confusion in the court records.”
Paparazzo seeks county’s private moments
Ted Pellegatta is a country paparazzo. He creeps along a fence row at dawn, trails the sun through hollows in the afternoon and slips through the forests at twilight — all to catch Rappahannock in her private, unguarded moments. Over the past year and a half, he’s taken more than 4,000 photographs of the county. In those images is the real Rappahannock.
For two decades, he was a visitor, out to ride with the hunt or stay with friends for the weekend. Then, a switch in jobs — from the wholesale food business to wine importing — left him free to switch residency as well. “I no longer had to be in D.C. every day, and where else does anybody want to live?” he asked rhetorically. Inspired by Rappahannock and ensconced in a cottage on the outskirts of Washington, Pellegatta began his quest to capture the county on film.
