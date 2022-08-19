Bradford store building in Flint Hill

Alexander and Eliza J. Cary built the store building around the late 19th century. When Alexander died, he willed the store to his wife, Eliza. On February 1,1915, Eliza left the store to her son, Frank H. Cary. It was known as the Alexander Cary Store. At some point, Frank H. Cary sold the store to Marvin Bradford Sr. He ran the store until he died in 1944. His son, Marvin “Boo” Bradford, Jr. and his wife Frances Bradford took over ownership. From 1946 -1966 Bradfords had “Toyland” upstairs from Thanksgiving through the Christmas season.

dml-18-web.jpg

The Bradford store building.

Tags

Recommended for you