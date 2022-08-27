Lee Highway Motel ca 1950. It is now known as Hopkins Ordinary in honor of the first owner John Hopkins. He built the original part of the motel in 1820. He was also a farmer. The 1850 census shows many Irish laborers living with him or at the Boarding House.
The boarding house was being run by an Irish couple, Thomas and Catherine Maha, with two other Irish families staying there. Many Irishmen came here to work on the roads and canals. Some of those who ran the Hotel over the years were members of the Schwartz family, Miss Eva Browning, and Daisy Yates. It closed in the 1960s before being reopened by Bill Loomis.Photo courtesy of Rappahannock Historical Society
May 2, 1974
New timbering in Rappahannock
A new type of logging operation is underway on Rappahannock’s Long Mountain. In only 12 working days, 35 acres of pine woodland were cleared and the entire crop of trees converted into chips.Dick Dost, from the Vienna-based equipment firm of Needham and Dost, is overseeing the project. He estimated that it’ll take two and a half months for his 12-man team to complete chipping the 200 acres assigned to them on the property of the lateFrank McGee.
Farm fuel network to help local farmers
“Rappahannock County farmers who have been unable to find fuel for agricultural production through regular channels may contact this office,” said Mrs. Mary V. Updike, program assistant in charge of the Rappahannock County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
Town election on Tuesday
Washington residents will vote Tuesday for mayor and council members.Dorothy Davis, a former mayor, is running unopposed for that office. There are six candidates for the six council seats. Incumbent council candidates are Mrs. Edna Wayland andMrs. Dorothy Hawkins. Peter Kramer, June JordanandCharlie Jenkinsare running for council for the first time.Mrs. Virginia G. Miller, who has served as acting mayor since former MayorAndrew Kozikmoved, is running for treasurer, a position she held prior to serving as acting mayor.
Nov. 18, 1992
Claim irritates council
The Washington Town Council returned yet again toMs. Fredette Eagle’sclaim to a portion of Wheeler Street at its meeting last Wednesday night.Mayor Dean Morehouse, his frustration obvious, said, “I do not want this to drag on. It is now November and so far we have not done squat.”Newbill Miller, his chair pushed away from the table, provided the lone voice counseling a slower pace. “Why are we in such a hurry to sue?” he added. Ms. Eagle owns two lots at the corner of Gay and Wheeler streets. Talking about the plat itself, town attorneyFrank Reynoldssaid, “it creates confusion in the court records.”
