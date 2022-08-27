Lee Highway Motel in Sperryville

dml-25-web.jpg

Lee Highway Motel ca 1950.

Lee Highway Motel ca 1950. It is now known as Hopkins Ordinary in honor of the first owner John Hopkins. He built the original part of the motel in 1820. He was also a farmer. The 1850 census shows many Irish laborers living with him or at the Boarding House.

Tags

Recommended for you