October 13, 1960
Miss Dorothy Wood, a former resident of Rappahannock County now living in Las Cruces, N.M., has been awarded the New Mexico Delta Kappa Gamma special scholarship, which she will use for doctoral study in the field of elementary education at the University of Denver in Colorado. Miss Wood, a graduate of Washington High School, was a member of the Women's Army Corps for nine years. She is a teacher at MacArthur School in Las Cruces, from which she has a leave of absence to attend the University of Denver for the 1960-61 school year.
Randolph Poe found a fairy ring at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Graham Hackley in Amissville. Legend informs us that these rings, which are a circle of mushrooms, are the magic circles within which elves and other nimble fairy folk hold their revels at midnight on the lawns. There is another superstition that the rings mark the spots where bolts of lightning have struck the ground. “Fairy rings” are supposed to be quite common in this climate at this season of the year.
Mrs. L. J. Kilby was hostess to the bridge club at her home in Sperryville on Friday evening, having as her guests Mrs. H. B. Winfrey, Mrs. Mary Regan, Mrs. Carroll Menefee, Mrs. Roy Reeve, Mrs. Brown Miller, Mrs. W. H. Moffett, Jr. and Mrs. C. B. Palmer, Mrs. Robert Thompsen. Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Winfrey and Mrs. Thompsen.
September 26, 1985
Amy Aylor placed first in the apple pie baking contest among Mrs. H. B. Wood’s home economics students. She won the chance to compete in the Apple Harvest Festival’s pie baking contest on Sept. 21 in Winchester. Aylor did not place at the festival, but she had fun eating apples while slicing them with Donna Foster, who was second runner-up.
Scoring 1,000 points in her basketball career was cause to present Karen Jordan with a game ball that will later be put on display in the school’s trophy case. Jordan becomes the first girl to break the 1,000-point milestone. The win was the Panthers’ third of the season in five games. Rappahannock remained 1-2 in the Bull Run District, however, following the non-district win Monday.
Motorists driving past Brookside Farm on Rt. 729 in Rappahannock County often think they’ve gone through a time warp when they see John Hinkell working in the fields. Instead of a tractor, two Belgian draft horses pull equipment around the fields at Brookside just as they used to at farms all across the country 60 years ago. John Deere, International and Ford are dirty words to Mr. Hinkell. The only type of tractor he has ever used has four legs and runs on hay, not gasoline.
October 4, 2000
When Franklin Warner set out sweet potatoes in the spring, he had no idea that harvest time would yield the potatoes weighing in at five and one-half pounds and four and one-quarter pounds. The plants were set in a raised bed garden and the vines soon covered the bed and began making their way around the deck. The potatoes yielded a good crop .
Library Director David Shaffer reported that the Rappahannock Farm Bureau had donated $600 to the library, that Mary Florence Cox of the Census Bureau had written to thank the library for providing space for census activities, and that the Friends of the Library had agreed to take over the maintenance of the flower beds.
County Administrator John McCarthy reported at the October meeting of the Board of Supervisors that Sprint PCS had requested a one month delay in the review of their cell tower application so that they may meet with local residents who have expressed concern with the proposed approach to tower siting and design.